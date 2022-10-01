2023 Sherco ST Trials Lineup First Look [21 Fast Facts]

It’s a big year for Sherco observed trials motorcycles. The 2023 Sherco trials bike lineup is all-new, with the ST 300, ST 250, and ST 125 two-stroke competition models. Everything is new, so pull up a seat and get ready for lots of information.
Fuel injection comes to the 2023 Sherco ST two-stroke motors. The throttle body is 32mm in diameter, and there are three sensors—throttle position, atmospheric pressure, and temperature. Sherco touts decreased fuel consumption and an EFI unit weight of just over 12 ounces.
The 2023 Sherco ST motor has lost a staggering 9.9 pounds—a 25 percent loss. Amazingly, the motor is claimed to weigh just over 35 pounds this year. You still have to kickstart it, though kicking over a trials bike motor isn’t that difficult due to the low frame height. Regardless, Sherco says that e-start is on the way.
Feeding the new motor is a new air filtration system. The box’s volume is up seven percent, and the new air filter has 11 percent more surface area. According to Sherco, the result is more power and improved throttle response at low rpm. It takes just one finger to get to the air filter, which is easier to remove and install.
There’s a new reed valve assembly. Its focus is on more bottom-end power.
The new cylinder has seven intake transfer ports—up from seven last year. The cooling circuit has a 24 percent surface increase.
The crankcase has a new pre-compression system that is adjustable. This gives the intake charge a boost.
Sherco shaved nearly 18 ounces off the crankshaft and connecting rod combo. Although the crank’s diameter has been increased a quarter of an inch to just over 4.5 inches to add inertia, there is less weight at the axis.
The engine oil capacity has been cut to just over 15 ounces. The clutch cover is magnesium, while the filler hole is angled out to make adding oil easier. A sight glass makes it simple to check the oil level.
Sherco claims the 2023 five-speed transmission is almost 18 ounces lighter than any other trials gearbox. Ratcheting aluminum gear forks work directly on the selection drum, eliminating two axles. The shifting mechanism is over five ounces lighter than last year, a 28 percent weight reduction. The bottom three ratios are for riding in sections, with 4th gear for transitioning between sections, plus an overdrive.
The diaphragm clutch is adjustable to taste. The diaphragm and the pressure plate are new, with Sherco claiming a lighter pull and improved engagement accuracy.
The rider’s feet will have an all-new experience. The new steel footpegs are repositioned and claimed to have improved grip, more central stability, and shed mud easier. Maintenance is simplified by the axle attaching to the footpeg without a nut. The redesigned foot controls have an anti-mud hinge. The gear shifter is two ounces lighter, while the brake pedal has integrated bearings that reduce lateral play.
There’s a new muffler with a 35 percent increase in volume. Sherco touts a torque increase from the stronger muffler. The tip is thermoformed compressed carbon fiber intended to be more durable.
The new motor gets a higher-capacity radiator. There are 19 radiator cores, up from 12 cores previously, and it fits in the same footprint while offering increased cooling. Sherco tipped the filler neck 30 degrees forward to make it easier to add coolant. A new internal water pump keeps the coolant away from the magnesium cases.
Still a perimeter chromoly tube frame, the next version is nearly 13 ounces lighter than last year. The center of gravity has been lowered on the six-percent-lighter frame, and Sherco claims better traction and more rigidity. The forged aluminum engine hangers are removable for easier maintenance.
All-new triple clamps are an ounce lighter—a four percent weight loss. To improve appearance, the cinch bolts are at the rear, giving the front a clean look. The integrated steering stops are on the lower clamp.
The swingarm and linkage system is all-new, with the Reiger shock returning. Sherco engineers dropped the swingarm pivot point by 0.8 inches to give the Michelin Trial Competition radial tubeless tire more traction in slick, dry conditions. The weight of the linkage has been reduced.
The new 2.3-quart fuel tank contains an integrated fuel pump. The pump is a Sherco design.
The rear fender is redesigned to do a better job of keeping mud off the rider. Under the fender and mounted on the airbox is the tail light.
The new headlight is sleeker than previously. It matches the styling of Sherco’s enduro motorcycles, which have had great success in disciplines such as Hard Enduro and Endurocross.
The boutique Spanish off-road motorcycle manufacturer’s sales have nearly doubled in the last two years. Sherco motorcycles are sold in 74 countries through 1100 dealers.
We don’t have prices for the 2023 Sherco ST trials lineup. There is also no due date at the dealers.
2023 Sherco ST 300 (250 and 125) Spec SheetENGINE
Type: Two-stroke single
Displacement: 294cc (250: 249cc; 125: 123cc)
Bore x stroke: 79 x 60mm (250: 73 x 60mm; 125: 54 x 54mm)
