Corbin Canyon Dual Sport Saddle Review [BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike]

I’ve been a fan of Corbin saddles since buying one for my 2002 BMW R 1150 RT. That seat completely changed the ride on the bike. Although OEM seats are pretty good, including BMW’s, they are compromised by the need to accommodate riders of a broad range of heights. Seats are often designed with a quick downward curve in the front to enable riders of shorter inseam to touch down at stops. This shaping reduces the width of the seat and shrinks the supportive area. The success of the Corbin seat on my 1150 inspired me to try the Corbin Canyon Dual Sport Saddle on the Ultimate Motorcycling BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike.Corbin makes no compromises; Corbin saddles look like saddles, not seats. The saddles provide a wider seating area. As a side effect, the flat profile increases the effective reach to the ground. With my 34-inch inseam, this is not a problem.
The Canyon Dual Sport saddle is a one-piece replacement for the OEM two-piece seat.The ordering process for the Corbin Canyon Dual Sport Saddle was straightforward on the Corbin website. I chose colors, materials, seat texture, sides, welt, stitching, and logo from a vast selection. I opted for all-black with a gray welt, light silver stitching, and medium silver logo color. Removable backrests are available for both rider and passenger, and a trunk to replace the rear seat, though I did not opt for any of these extras. Once I configured the new saddle, I received a configurator link to confirm the look of what I was about to order. The setup I chose ran $618.Corbin makes the base pan and everything else, so you don’t need your stock seat as a donor. Also, the Dual Sport saddle is a one-piece replacement for the OEM two-piece seat.With all the details handled, I did not have to wait too long. It took 19 days from when I submitted the order to the day it arrived in SoCal from the Hollister, Calif., factory. I rate that relatively fast service for anything custom-ordered, especially in this age of supply chain delays.The Corbin Canyon Dual Sport Saddle is a heavy, confidence-inspiring unit that snaps right into the old seat’s location using the existing mechanism. On the initial installation, I needed to lean hard on the seat to snap it in. That made turning the key to remove it difficult and worrisome—I did not want to break the plastic key enclosure.After several installations and removals, the seat was easier to get on and off. I added a dab of heavy grease to the retaining rod in the bike’s latch mechanism and another dab on the business side of the connecting dongle under the seat, making the transition easier. This may be a part of the break-in period Corbin recommends.The seating is ergonomically shaped and, after break-in, fits my curves to provide better weight distribution while eliminating pressure felt from the OEM seat.The Corbin Canyon Dual Sport Saddle offers me two seating positions. In the twisties, I naturally move forward where the seat is at its narrowest—that gives me a good position for balance and fast changes of direction. For longer distances, I move my butt back to the widest part of the saddle upon which I get the most support.Corbin uses high-density Comfort Cell foam for a firm ride, so the saddles are known to be harder than other aftermarket seat makers. However, I like how they feel and help me churn out the miles. I’m well past 1000 miles, and it seems the saddle is only just beginning to adhere to my personal curves.Corbin says its seats need about 1000 miles of riding to break into the shape of the rider’s posterior. Heat, pressure, and moisture can go a long way to softening the tough leather used on the face of all Corbin saddles. I look forward to many more years and miles as it adjusts to my anatomy.If, as I did, you order the heated seat (a $203 option), you will need to hook it into the motorcycle’s electrical system. Corbin includes a well-made harness with a custom connector for the BMW R 1250 RS (and others).The instructions showed me where to make the one connection into the BMW wiring harness, plus a grounding connection. This was accomplished in less than five minutes. Only a screwdriver was needed for the ground, and no modifications were necessary. There is no heat setting—only on or off. Some heated Corbin seats have high and low heat settings.Once switched on, the heater will run for one hour before automatically shutting off. Turn it on again if you need more warmth. The QC heat inspection tag under the saddle claimed the front tested at 115 degrees Fahrenheit in front and 100 degrees for the passenger. That ought to be enough. I tried it, and it works nicely. My final evaluation for this feature will have to wait until the winter.The materials and workmanship are excellent, and the stitching is perfect. I receive many positive comments regarding the saddle’s good looks from those I meet at biker pit stops. I could not be happier with this important piece of kit.The seat pan, foam, and hardware of the Corbin seats are warrantied to the original owner for life. Cover materials, heaters, coolers, and workmanship are warranted for one year.Say goodbye to monkey butt and other associated discomforts that many OEM seats produce. With the Corbin Canyon Dual Sport Saddle on the Ultimate Motorcycling BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike, I can happily drain a 200-mile tank full of fuel in one sitting.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the BMW K 1600 GT. This is the sporty bagger version of BMW’s K series of machines, those are the models with the awesome 6-cylinder engine. The GT has been given a little makeover for 2023, and Nic gives us his take.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my all time heroes—three-time World Champion racer ‘fast’ Freddie Spencer. I’ll do my best not to come off as too much of a fanboy here, but frankly it’ll be tough!
In my humble opinion, Spencer is a contender for the GOAT—greatest of all time. Sure, his career was a little shorter than some, and his number of championships falls behind the likes of Lawson, Doohan, Rossi, and of course Marquez. But at the time, Freddie literally changed the way motorcycles were ridden. 30 years before Marc Marquez, Freddie was able to push the front wheel into a slide, corner after corner, lap after lap in order to get the bike turned faster than anyone else. Freddie took completely different lines and was able to get on the throttle so early he could out accelerate anyone off a corner.
In the modern era, of course Freddie is the chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel. This is the panel of referees for all three classes of Grand prix racing. I talked to Freddie about his task there, and although for contractual reasons with Dorna and the FIM he cannot talk about specific riders, teams, or events, nevertheless his explanation of the job makes for interesting listening. It’s a tough job, and frankly I wouldn’t want to do it!
