2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition First Look [7 Fast Facts, Specs, Photos]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition First Look: For Sale

The big kids don’t get to have all the fun, and that’s why the 2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition exists. The Factory Edition of the micro-racer takes the standard 50 SX and adds an impressive collection of upgrades for a bidding Supercross World Champion. Although only the graphics are new this year, it’s worth reviewing how the Factory Edition earns that lofty moniker.

  1. The new Factory Edition has an FMF expansion chamber and silencer for additional power. The jetting is altered to match the changed flow characteristics.

  1. With the additional power production, KTM installs a smaller rear sprocket, raising the gearing for a higher top speed.

  1. The automatic clutch has a different engagement rate to match the change in gearing and power.

  1. The ignition and clutch covers are CNC-machined aluminum.

  1. Factory Edition KTMs always get more orange. In the case of the 2023 model, that means an orange gripper seat and orange inserts in the chain guide. The ODI grips are a contrasting gray.

  1. The tires are upgraded to Dunlop Geomax MX53 rubber.

  1. The 2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition will set you back $5599. That’s a $900 bump up from the standard model.

SPECS

ENGINE

 Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 49cc

  • Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix 60:1

  • Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor

  • Exhaust: FMF Fatty pipe w/ FMF PowerCore 2 muffler

  • Transmission: 1-speed

  • Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal

  • Final drive: 1/2 x 3/16” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Steel

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum w/ ODI lock-on grips

  • Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches

  • Front wheel: 12 x 1.50

  • Rear wheel: 10 x 1.60

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX53

  • Front tire: 60/100 x 12

  • Rear tire: 2.75 x 10

  • Front brake: 160mm disc

  • Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 40.6 inches

  • Rake: 24.0 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 26.9 inches

  • Ground clearance: 9.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts

  • Wet weight: 95 pounds

Price: $5599 MSRP

2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Photo Gallery

