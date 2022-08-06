2022 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Photos, Prices, and Colors]

The 2022 Yamaha MT-07 is a highly versatile motorcycle that also provides a fun ride. The heart of the MT-07 is a 689cc parallel twin that produces excellent power throughout the rev range. It’s happy to torque around in the city, and then rev up for canyon strafing.

A sportbike at heart, the Yamaha MT-07 all excels as an urban motorcycle. Its agreeable motor, 406-pound curb weight, and 55.1-inch wheelbase make it highly maneuverable in tight spots. If you’re looking for sporty performance, the chassis is well-matched to the motor, and the aggressive 24.8 degrees of rake and Michelin Road 5 tires give the MT-07 great turn-in through the twisties. The suspension is basic, with the KYB fork offering no adjustments, though the shock allows adjustment to the rebound damping and spring-preload.

The 2022 Yamaha MT-07 enjoyed some updates over the previous year’s unit. The fuel delivery has been refined to match the new exhaust system, and there are new valve seats in the head. The handlebar got wider and higher for a more upright seating position. The lighting is now fully LED, and the LCD dash has a new display. Also, the plastic and graphics are massaged for 2022, making this the best MT-07 yet.

2022 Yamaha MT-07 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: CP2 parallel twin

  • Displacement: 689cc

  • Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Web multiplate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

  • Tires: Michelin Road 5

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

  • Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

  • Rake: 24.8 degrees

  • Trail: 3.5 inches

  • Seat height: 31.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

  • Curb weight: 406 pounds

COLORS

  • Cyan Storm

  • Team Yamaha Blue

  • Matte Raven Black

2022 Yamaha MT-07 Price: $7899 MSRP

2022 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery

 

