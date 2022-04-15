Klim Hardanger One Piece Suit Review [Around-The-World Ready]

I have always looked at one-piece riding suits as the domain of the hardcore adventure-tourer, like the around-the-world adventurers I watch on documentary specials. Well, I am not that hardcore, yet, but I found myself wanting one after Ultimate Motorcycling 700 Yamaha Ténéré Project Bike
settled into my garage. My general riding area has about 150 days of rain, and temperatures range from mid-30s F to mid-80s F. That’s the perfect range for the weatherproof Klim Hardanger One Piece Riding Suit.
I have never worn a onesie before, but I have seen plenty of sportbike riders shimmying in and out of their leather racing suits at lunch hotspots. I thought that was the proven technique until I stopped to think about it.
Getting in and out of the Klim Hardanger One Piece Suit is easy, once I figured it out.This is how I have learned to easily and comfortably get in and out of the suit: I first put on whatever base layer or heated gear I will wear, both top and bottom. If you are a person who stands to relieve yourself, you will be pleased to know that the torso zipper should give you adequate access. If I need to take the suit down to my ankles, I time it at 16 seconds using my technique. The legs open almost to the crotch, and the torso zips down. There are nine inches of closed front.
I slip my stocking feet into the leg openings, pull the waist up over my rear, and sit down. I put on my boots, zip the YKK full-leg zippers fully down, and snap one of the two position-snaps closed, depending on the size of my boots. I slip my left hand into the left arm and, as I stand, I thrust my left arm as deep as possible into the left sleeve while raising my extended left arm to the ceiling.Using my right hand to assist in pulling the left sleeve literally up to my left cheek, I then reach back with my right hand and easily slip my right arm into the suit and pull the suit over my right shoulder. By bringing the left side “over center”, the right side has plenty of slack for easy entrance.
To take the Klim Hardanger One-Piece Suit off, I simply reverse the procedure by lifting my left arm to the ceiling again, and pulling the left collar to my left cheek. I slip my right arm about halfway out, and then use my left hand behind my back to pull the right cuff. This helps my right arm out—then the left comes out. No ‘one-piece shimmy’ for this old guy.I put on my heated gear and took the Ténéré 700 for freeway rides in the 30s, and a few freeway rain rides in the 40s. This Klim
suit keeps the elements out. I took one 45-degree ride without heated gear, and I could feel the cold transferring through the shell.
To reduce bulk, there is no liner in the Hardanger Suit. You need a base layer to separate your skin from the smooth interior of the three-layer Gore-Tex shell.The Klim Hardanger can handle much lower temperatures, but the 80s push the upper limit of my comfort zone, even with 12 vertical YKK waterproof zipper vents open.
The zipper vents are strategically located for maximum airflow into your upper arms, chest, and waist. Additionally, the D3O
CD Level 1 shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee pads are all vented—top-notch protective equipment.I can feel the air pushing in the front, and I detect the airflow around me and out the back vents. Unless I have a bag of ice stuffed inside on a hot day, I want to feel airflow, and the Hardanger One Piece Suit does that very well.
Weighing the Klim Hardanger One Piece Suit, in Reg Large size, it tips the scale at eight pounds with all armor installed. I wear it without the standard D3O CE Level 1 back protector, as I wear the Klim Ai-1 Airbag Vest
.To make sure that my Klim Airbag Vest has the required three-inch expansion area if it blows, I borrowed a friend’s water floatation vest to simulate the size of the expanded Klim vest.
While taking out the hook-and-loop secured back protector, I noticed that elastic bands secure one-inch expansion panels in the shoulders. These expansion panels allow just the right amount of forward shoulder expansion while reaching for the handlebars when sitting or standing.There are several size adjusters available for fine-tuning the fit. The wrists have hook-and-loop straps and a convenient zipper gusset that allows you to keep the cuffs set just where you want them.
The Klim suit has take-up slider straps on the forearms, waist, and calves that I haven’t felt the need to adjust from their delivered positions. The collar has a hook on either side of the main zipper to hold it open, helping with neck airflow on a warm day.There is an elastic band pull in the middle of the neck in the back—don’t test-pull it! If the insulated microfleece collar is a good fit, leave the elastic band alone. It doesn’t want to fully retract, leaving an elastic loop sticking out from the collar.
There are eight easily accessible pockets, all with glove pulls. A small credit-card-sized pocket on the left sleeve holds a free Emergency ID Card that you can order from Klim, or it can hold toll cash, a National Park Pass, or all three. There are two cargo-style pockets above the hips, two handwarmer pockets at rib height, and two upper chest pockets.A zippered mesh pocket on the inside left chest has a slit for your USB cable or wired earbuds. A very convenient pass-through hole is located inside the left handwarmer pocket. It is perfect for heated gear wiring to pass from inside to outside. I also like the secure metal bar sewn into the left chest. It is ideal for my keys on a carabiner or attaching my heated gear controller for ready access.
Klim sells the Hardanger One Piece Suit in 19 sizes, each with four different color combinations. Accurate sizing is essential, as the suit doesn’t flex or stretch, except at the shoulders. The 750D Cordura overlays on the knees, boot panels, shoulders, and elbows stiffen the whole suit to where it needs to fit the first time. The D3O LP1 adjustable armor pieces add safety, but also stiffness.Klim breaks down the size groups into Short, Regular, and Tall. I am 5 feet 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, and have a 30-inch inseam. I tried on the Regular XL, and it was much too large everywhere—arms, shoulders, length, crotch. The Regular Large is a perfect fit for me, leaving plenty of room for warm base layers and the Klim Airbag Vest. I match the Klim size chart—chest 44, sleeve 31, and inseam 32 for riding pants.
I haven’t had the Klim Hardanger One Piece Suit long enough to evaluate its durability. However, Klim will replace your suit if you damage it in a get-off in the first five years of ownership. Klim also warrants its Gore-Tex products to keep you dry for the practical lifetime of the product.At $1400 MSRP, the Klim Hardanger One Piece Suit is not inexpensive. However, it offers great utility. It can be used for protection from the elements, and as a safety outfit over your work/office clothes as a daily commuter. It can also be your sole jacket/pants combination on a road trip or around-the-world journey. I know I can travel lighter knowing that I don’t need to pack rain gear, a jacket and pants for the heat, or a jacket and pants for cold—multiple base layers or heated gear pack small and light.A priceless aspect of the Klim Hardanger One Piece Suit is that it already has me planning my next adventure on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike.