2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

Hello friends—welcome once again to the Ultimate motorcycling podcast, Motos and er… Friends.

In the first segment this week, Editor Don Williams talks with Associate Editor Freeman Wood, who recently returned from Portugal and riding both the GT and Rally Pro versions of the all new Triumph Tiger 1200. The Gt version is more street-oriented than the Rally Pro, and if you’re in a quandary about which one interests you the most, Freeman’s comments may help clarify things.

In the second segment, I get to chat with ex-500cc Grand Prix racer, Paul Lewis. I met him once way back when—and he said to me “Arthur, you’ve got to understand, going fast on the racetrack is all about commitment.” No kidding.

In the early 80s, towards the end of Barry Sheene’s remarkable career, Paul burst on to the World Championship road race scene and caused quite the stir, setting pole position in his very first race at Donington Park.

Paul later raced at Daytona for several years running—including one year riding the John Britten Pre-cursor machine. Nowadays, Paul is a principal at Salt Motorcycles—a gorgeously retro, hand-built in Australia, café racer based on the KTM 300cc 2-stroke dirt bike motors. Fast and very light Salt Motorcycles must be an absolute blast to ride.

Paul is a real character; he’s raced against many of the absolute best from the GP heyday, and I loved catching up with him and hearing about some of the craziness of the past 500cc Grand Prix era.

I know you’ll absolutely love this episode.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Fast Facts Review

Salt Motorcycles, Brisbane, Australia

YouTube: Paul Lewis in 1983 Bathurst Western Underwriters 1000