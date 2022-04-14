2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

Well, we’re down to the final four, and Eli Tomac has a firm grasp of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series lead. With 104 points on the table, Tomac has a 56-point lead over Jason Anderson—more than two wins. Anderson has Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, and Marvin Musquin nipping at his heels, and there you have five riders for your RMFantasySX.com picks, but it’s not quite that easy. We haven’t mentioned Chase Sexton. Let’s dive into the motocross-style round at Atlanta Motor Speedway and our 2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks.

2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Although Tomac didn’t prevail in St. Louis, snapping his five-round win streak, expect him to be back at Atlanta. Tomac went 4-4-1 in the St. Louis Triple Crown, figuring out whatever was holding him back earlier in the evening. Tomac is the King of Daytona, and the Atlanta Motor Speedway track is the same sort of design. It’s impossible to avoid going with Tomac for the win.

2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

  1. Marvin Musquin is on the march, and he’s a two-time MX2 World Champion. Musquin has gone 6-4-3-3-1 in the last five rounds, putting him in the mix for P2 in the championship standings. If Tomac falters, Musquin might just pick up his second consecutive win of 2022, as Musquin is comfortable on outdoor tracks. He’s my rider for P2 in Atlanta.

2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton has the speed, but you never know if he’ll show in the Main Event. In the last five rounds, Sexton has gone 3-22-4-DNS-2, and that kind of inconsistency is nerve-wracking. Sexton was on the podium at Daytona, and I’m counting on him to do it again this Saturday.

2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks
Malcolm Stewart leads Justin Barcia

  1. Watch for Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart to squabble over P4. Here’s a stat for you—neither Barcia nor Stewart has finished outside of the Top 9 this year, and they both have nine Top 5 finishes. Stewart has finished in P4 three times this year, and Barcia has zero P4 finishes, but three P5s in the last five rounds. Past history tells me to pick Stewart for P4 and Barcia for P5.

Jason Anderson (#21) in traffic

  1. Jason Anderson still has more podiums than another other than Eli Tomac, but Anderson has had only one podium in the last five rounds. Although Anderson has won three times this year, he hasn’t been looking good as of late. Despite his early and mid-season heroics, I’m reluctantly leaving him out of the Atlanta Top 5.

Justin Bogle

  1. The Wild Card for Atlanta is P9. If you look at the standings, four of the Top 10 riders—Dean Wilson, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and maybe defending Champion Cooper Webb—won’t be racing. That leaves the Top 10 wide open for riders you won’t expect. Brandon Hartranft and Justin Bogle have been right there, so it’s your call. Bogle did considerably better than Hartranft at Daytona, so Bogle will be my Wild Card pick.

  1. Set your alarm if you’re on the West Coast and want to watch qualifying. Qualifying starts at 6 a.m. PDT on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will be showing the race live, with the Heats starting at noon PDT (3 p.m. EDT). Always keep an eye on our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.

tl;dr 2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Marvin Musquin

  3. Chase Sexton

  4. Malcolm Stewart

  5. Justin Barcia

    Wild Card P9: Justin Bogle

Photography by Align Media et al

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 302 points (7W, 10P, 11 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 246 (3W, 6P, 8 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 240 (5P, 9 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 235 (2P, 9 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 232 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 208 (4P, 6 T5)

  7. Chase Sexton, Honda, 209 (1W, 5P, 8 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  10. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 125

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 116 (1 T5)

  13. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 98

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Vince Friese, Honda, 81

  17. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 69

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 65

  19. Cade Clason, Honda, 64

  20. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 62

  21. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 61

  22. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  24. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30

  26. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  27. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 21

  29. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  30. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  31. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  32. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12

  33. Tristan Lane, KTM, 11

  34. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  35. Benny Bloss, KTM, 8

  36. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 5

  37. John Short, Honda, 3

  38. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  39. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  40. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

2022 Louis Supercross Results

  1. Marvin Musquin, 2-1-2, KTM

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 1-3-3, Honda

  3. Eli Tomac, 4-4-1, Yamaha

  4. Jason Anderson, 6-2-5, Kawasaki

  5. Justin Barcia, 5-5-4, GasGas

  6. Justin Brayton, 7-7-7, Honda

  7. Vince Friese, 8-6-10, Honda

  8. Brandon Hartranft, 9-8-9, Suzuki

  9. Malcolm Stewart, 3-19-6, Husqvarna

  10. Justin Bogle, 17-9-8, KTM

  11. Cade Clason, 11-12-11, Honda

  12. Fredrik Norén, 13-10-12, KTM

  13. Justin Starling, 12-13-14, GasGas

  14. Ryan Breece, 10-11-18, Yamaha

  15. Benny Bloss, 14-18-13, KTM

  16. Logan Karnow, 15-15-15, Kawasaki

  17. Alex Ray, 19-14-16, Honda

  18. Justin Rodbell, 16-16-19, Kawasaki

  19. Adam Enticknap, 18-17-17, Suzuki

  20. Joan Cros, 21-20-20, Kawasaki

  21. Alex Martin, 20-21-21, Yamaha

  22. Dean Wilson, 22-22-22, Husqvarna

