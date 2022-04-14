2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

Well, we’re down to the final four, and Eli Tomac has a firm grasp of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series lead. With 104 points on the table, Tomac has a 56-point lead over Jason Anderson—more than two wins. Anderson has Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, and Marvin Musquin nipping at his heels, and there you have five riders for your RMFantasySX.com picks, but it’s not quite that easy. We haven’t mentioned Chase Sexton. Let’s dive into the motocross-style round at Atlanta Motor Speedway and our 2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks.
Although Tomac didn’t prevail in St. Louis, snapping his five-round win streak, expect him to be back at Atlanta. Tomac went 4-4-1 in the St. Louis Triple Crown, figuring out whatever was holding him back earlier in the evening. Tomac is the King of Daytona, and the Atlanta Motor Speedway track is the same sort of design. It’s impossible to avoid going with Tomac for the win.
Marvin Musquin is on the march, and he’s a two-time MX2 World Champion. Musquin has gone 6-4-3-3-1 in the last five rounds, putting him in the mix for P2 in the championship standings. If Tomac falters, Musquin might just pick up his second consecutive win of 2022, as Musquin is comfortable on outdoor tracks. He’s my rider for P2 in Atlanta.
Chase Sexton has the speed, but you never know if he’ll show in the Main Event. In the last five rounds, Sexton has gone 3-22-4-DNS-2, and that kind of inconsistency is nerve-wracking. Sexton was on the podium at Daytona, and I’m counting on him to do it again this Saturday.
Watch for Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart to squabble over P4. Here’s a stat for you—neither Barcia nor Stewart has finished outside of the Top 9 this year, and they both have nine Top 5 finishes. Stewart has finished in P4 three times this year, and Barcia has zero P4 finishes, but three P5s in the last five rounds. Past history tells me to pick Stewart for P4 and Barcia for P5.
Jason Anderson still has more podiums than another other than Eli Tomac, but Anderson has had only one podium in the last five rounds. Although Anderson has won three times this year, he hasn’t been looking good as of late. Despite his early and mid-season heroics, I’m reluctantly leaving him out of the Atlanta Top 5.
The Wild Card for Atlanta is P9. If you look at the standings, four of the Top 10 riders—Dean Wilson, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and maybe defending Champion Cooper Webb—won’t be racing. That leaves the Top 10 wide open for riders you won’t expect. Brandon Hartranft and Justin Bogle have been right there, so it’s your call. Bogle did considerably better than Hartranft at Daytona, so Bogle will be my Wild Card pick.
Set your alarm if you’re on the West Coast and want to watch qualifying. Qualifying starts at 6 a.m. PDT on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will be showing the race live, with the Heats starting at noon PDT (3 p.m. EDT). Always keep an eye on our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.
tl;dr 2022 Atlanta Supercross Fantasy Picks
Eli Tomac
Marvin Musquin
Chase Sexton
Malcolm Stewart
Justin Barcia Wild Card P9: Justin Bogle
Hello friends—welcome once again to the Ultimate motorcycling podcast, Motos and er… Friends.
In the first segment this week, Editor Don Williams talks with Associate Editor Freeman Wood, who recently returned from Portugal and riding both the GT and Rally Pro versions of the all new Triumph Tiger 1200. The Gt version is more street-oriented than the Rally Pro, and if you’re in a quandary about which one interests you the most, Freeman’s comments may help clarify things.
In the second segment, I get to chat with ex-500cc Grand Prix racer, Paul Lewis. I met him once way back when—and he said to me “Arthur, you’ve got to understand, going fast on the racetrack is all about commitment.” No kidding.
In the early 80s, towards the end of Barry Sheene’s remarkable career, Paul burst on to the World Championship road race scene and caused quite the stir, setting pole position in his very first race at Donington Park.
Paul later raced at Daytona for several years running—including one year riding the John Britten Pre-cursor machine. Nowadays, Paul is a principal at Salt Motorcycles—a gorgeously retro, hand-built in Australia, café racer based on the KTM 300cc 2-stroke dirt bike motors. Fast and very light Salt Motorcycles must be an absolute blast to ride.
Paul is a real character; he’s raced against many of the absolute best from the GP heyday, and I loved catching up with him and hearing about some of the craziness of the past 500cc Grand Prix era.