2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster First Look [10 Fast Facts + 16 Photos]

Forget everything you knew about the old Harley-Davidson Nightster. The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster is entirely different from the motorcycle that previously used the name. The new Nightster is another landmark motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, as it debuts the new Revolution Max 975T powerplant. There’s a lot to talk about, so let’s get started.
The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster’s Revolution Max 975T motor looks like the Revolution Max 1250 used in the Sportster S, but it’s different. Displacing 975cc, the Revolution Max 975T uses the familiar liquid-cooled, DOHC architecture of the 1250. However, the 975T has unique bore (97mm) and stroke (66mm) numbers. Also, only the intake cams have variable timing, compared to all four cams on the 1250. It’s a simpler motor with a smaller displacement, though they share a common six-speed gearbox with identical ratios.
The Revolution Max 975T doesn’t have to rev as much as you’d expect to make its power. The Motor Company claims a flat torque curve for the 975T, with peak production of 70 ft-lbs at just 5000 rpm. When you hit 7500 rpm, you’re rewarded with 90 horsepower.
There are three power modes on the 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster that work with a compact suite of electronic rider aids. The three modes alter the power delivery, traction control, engine compression braking of the Revolution Max 975T, and ABS. The Sport mode gives you full power, the most responsive throttle, more engine braking, and less intervention by the ABS and traction control features. Road mode cuts some mid-range power, slows down the throttle response, and kicks up the ABS and traction control sensitivity. Put the Nightster in Rain mode, and you get less power, slower throttle response, reduced engine braking, and aggressive traction control and ABS. The ABS works with Brembo calipers, front and rear.
At first glance, you may think the Nightster shares a chassis with the Sportster S—it doesn’t. There are similarities, as both motorcycles use the motor as a stressed member and a trellis frame connecting the motor to the steering head. However, the Nightster’s suspension has no damping adjustments, and only spring-preload personalization in the rear. You get a 41mm conventional Showa Dual Bending Valve fork and twin emulsion shocks, compared to the fully adjustable 43mm inverted fork and linkage-assisted shock on the Sportster S. Unexpectedly, the Nightster has longer-travel suspension.
The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster is as close as H-D has gotten to a café race since the XLCR, at least visually. You can’t miss the headlight cowling, the bar-end mirrors, the low grips, and the mid-mount foot controls. The Nightster’s 19-inch front wheel recalls the XLCR, though the XLCR had an 18-inch rear rather than the Nightster’s low-riding 16-incher. Also, the Nightster has bias-ply tires, rather than the Sportster S’s radials. Consider the Nightster to be café-style, at least until we ride it.
The seat height on the Nightster is an unintimidating 27.8 inches.
That’s not a neo-style peanut gas tank between your knees. Harley-Davidson engineers moved the 3.1-gallon fuel tank under the seat. Although it’s made of plastic, the fuel tank is intended to remind you of the air-cooled Sportster’s oil tank.
We know you think the round container on the right side between the cylinders holds the air cleaner. What looks like the fuel tank is a steel cover for the airbox.
Round is a recurring theme—headlight, turn signals, speedometer, mirrors, and faux air filter holder. There is an inarguably wide array of retro styling cues. The back of the Nightster is especially clean, with the taillight function integrated into the turn signals and the side-mounted license plate holder. In a nod to the 21st century, the lighting is all LED, with a Daymaker unit headlight.
You’ll be able to get the 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster this month, and you get a choice of three colors. The Nightster’s MSRP in Vivid Black is $13,499. The price tag goes up $400 if you want Gunship Grey or Redline Red.
Photography by Daniel N. Johnson, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster SpecsENGINE
Hello friends—welcome once again to the Ultimate motorcycling podcast, Motos and er… Friends.
In the first segment this week, Editor Don Williams talks with Associate Editor Freeman Wood, who recently returned from Portugal and riding both the GT and Rally Pro versions of the all new Triumph Tiger 1200. The Gt version is more street-oriented than the Rally Pro, and if you’re in a quandary about which one interests you the most, Freeman’s comments may help clarify things.
In the second segment, I get to chat with ex-500cc Grand Prix racer, Paul Lewis. I met him once way back when—and he said to me “Arthur, you’ve got to understand, going fast on the racetrack is all about commitment.” No kidding.
In the early 80s, towards the end of Barry Sheene’s remarkable career, Paul burst on to the World Championship road race scene and caused quite the stir, setting pole position in his very first race at Donington Park.
Paul later raced at Daytona for several years running—including one year riding the John Britten Pre-cursor machine. Nowadays, Paul is a principal at Salt Motorcycles—a gorgeously retro, hand-built in Australia, café racer based on the KTM 300cc 2-stroke dirt bike motors. Fast and very light Salt Motorcycles must be an absolute blast to ride.
Paul is a real character; he’s raced against many of the absolute best from the GP heyday, and I loved catching up with him and hearing about some of the craziness of the past 500cc Grand Prix era.