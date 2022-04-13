Justin Bieber X Vespa First Look [Limited Edition Scooter]

We all remember the paparazzi photos of Justin Bieber from 10 years ago, as he was wobbling through LA traffic on a Ducati Superbike 848 Evo. Bieber was 18 then, and clearly had no idea how to ride a motorcycle—whoever sold it to him wasn’t doing him any favors. It was embarrassing all around. The Ducatisti on the Ultimate Motorcycling Facebook page
were not amused, and we couldn’t blame them. Fast forward to 2022, and we’re getting wind of a Justin Bieber X Vespa collaboration. Bieber has grown up, and this two-wheeler makes a whole lot more sense.
The Justin Bieber X Vespa features graphics designed by Bieber, applied to the Vespa Sprint. If you don’t like white, look away. Bieber turned everything white, save the whitewall 12-inch tires, engine, and muffler. Oh, and the taillight is red. There are grey flames on the body and front fender, with “Justin Bieber” written in script on the body.
This partnership is the latest example of Vespa working with global brands—Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior
, Sean Wotherspoon
—to create head-turning special-edition scooters.“The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris,” Bieber explains. “I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like, ‘I want to ride one of those.’ And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun. I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing; it’s a part of me. Ultimately, the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things.”
The Justin Bieber X Vespa is a limited-edition model, available with either a 50cc, 125cc, or 150cc motor. It comes with gloves, plus a white helmet with “Justin spin” and gray flame graphics that match the scooter.We don’t have a price for the Justin Bieber X Vespa scooter, and you’ll have to wait until April 18 to reserve one on the Vespa website
.