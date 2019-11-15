2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon Scooter First Look

Friday, November 15, 2019
2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon Debuts at EIMCA 2019

While Vespa scooters have always been high-level industrial fashion, that doesn’t stop the trendsetting Italian brand from going outside of itself and engaging a hot new designer. Sean Wotherspoon is a noted designer of American youth streetwear, and Vespa partnered with him to create the 2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon scooter.

Wotherspoon dazzled the fashion world when he worked with Nike to create the colorful Air Max 1/97 sneaker out of corduroy two years ago, building on his success as a retailer. The Nikes attracted the attention of celebrities and their fans, bringing Wotherspoon to the attention of millions of fashionistas.2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon scooter - MSRP

This eye-catching scooter repeats Wotherspoon’s recipe for success, as it incorporates a dazzling array of colors and materials. Vespa calls it a “kaleidoscopic mix-and-match approach rooted in the ’80s and ’90s.”

The steel frame of the Sean Wotherspoon scooter is a riot of colors—aquamarine, dark green, red, and yellow, along with white inserts and black panels, plus the inescapable chrome. The footboard’s red matches the front shock spring, and is plastic with blue rubber inserts.

The light brown seat is ribbed velvet, perhaps the first time anyone has used that material for a seat on a production two-wheeler. Wotherspoon further customized and personalized with his distinctive tagger-style logo.2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon scooter - price

Logos are nothing to be ashamed of in this presentation, as the iconic Vespa makes repeated appearances on the rims, as well as going big on the left rear body panel. On the right panel, the name Primavera repeats, appearing to fade into the distance.

It wouldn’t be a modern street fashion statement without accessories. There will be the expected t-shirts, along with a tracksuit made of technical fabric for riding the Vespa Primavera.

The 2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon uses the standard Primavera platform, and will be available in 50, 125 and 150cc engine sizes. Only selected dealers will be selling this unique fashion scooter.

Location photography courtesy of EICMA

2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon Photo Gallery

