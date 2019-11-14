Thursday, November 14, 2019
Scooters 2020 Italjet Dragster Scooter First Look (7 Fast Facts)

At EICMA 2019, Italjet brought the scooter that might just convert someone who never expected to ride a scooter. Available in two motor sizes and body styles, the 2020 Italjet Dragster 200 and Dragster 125 bring radical naked styling to the world of scooters.

The Dragster name is legendary in Italjet circles, with four variations (three of them two-strokes) from 1998 to 2203. These two new Italjet Dragster scooters are all-new designed inspired by the turn of the century models, and they are limited editions.

2020 Dragster scooter1. The 2020 Italjet Dragster 125 is the most striking of the two, featuring almost no bodywork behind its abbreviated fairing. Everything is on display, from the hub-steering front suspension to the frame to the motor and rear shock. There is a full coverage rear fender to keep the rider free from road splatter.

2. Both the Dragster 200 and 125 have potent short-stroke motors. Usually, scooters are about torque. Italjet gave these two scooters definitively oversquare motors. The 125 puts out peak 15 horsepower at a staggering 10,000 rpm, and waits until 7750 rpm to produce its nine ft/lbs torque peak. The Dragster 200 drops that down a bit. The 20-horsepower peak comes at 8250 rpm, while it tops out torque production a 12.5 ft/lbs at 6250 rpm. All of this comes courtesy of a DOHC architecture, with EFI and liquid-cooling. As expected, the Dragsters have CVT, so it’s twist-and-go.

3. The hub steering is a hold-over from the original Dragster design, though brought up to modern standards. There were complaints about the stability of the original Dragster, though we would expect Italjet has addressed that issue for these new models. The suspension at each end is a single shock with spring-preload adjustability.

taljet Dragster Scooter 4. The two Dragsters have plenty of high-end features. Check out the aluminum front swingarm, MotoGP-style hand-lever guards, superstructure for the front end, and trellis subframe. The Dragsters don’t look to have much in the way of storage. However, both Dragsters have passenger seating and floorboards for the pilot, as well as a traditional centerstand.

5. The brake calipers are from Brembo, and the tires are Pirelli. Not surprising for a high-end Italian scooter.

6. There will be 499 examples of each 2020 Italjet Dragster model. They will come with numbered plates.

7. Italjet says production of the 2020 Italjet Dragster 200 and 125 begins in the second quarter of 2020. There’s no public price shown on the Italjet website, though pre-orders are being accepted with a €499 deposit.

2020 Dragster scooter2020 Italjet Dragster 200 and 125 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 200cc (125: 125cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 63 x 58mm (125: 58 x 47mm)
  • Maximum power: 19.8 horsepower @ 8250 rpm (125: 14.9 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm)
  • Maximum torque: 12.5 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm (125: 9.2 ft/lbs @ 7750 rpm)
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

2020 Italjet Dragster

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Trellis
  • Front suspension: Independent Steering System w/ spring-preload adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
  • Tires: Pirelli
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 12
  • Rear tire: 140/60 x 13
  • Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 175mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.0 inches
  • Seat height: 30.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons
  • Weight: 238 pounds

2020 Italjet Dragster 200 and 125 Prices:

  • MSRP $TBA

