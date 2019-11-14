2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS

The 2020 Honda NC750X and its full-featured maternal twin, the NC750X DCT ABS, are two of the most versatile motorcycles on the market.

With a bit of a nod to the ADV world, the NC750X twins are also light-duty tourers, outstanding commuter motorcycles, and capable of spirited riding. Its upright ergonomics make all-day rides enjoyable.

The NC750X models are powered by a 745cc parallel-twin that is canted forward 55 degrees. This gives the NC750X a low center of gravity, which improves handling no matter what kind of riding you are doing. Laying down the cylinder heads frees up space where the fuel tank is typically, turning that area into a 23-quart storage compartment that can swallow up a full-face helmet or a bag of groceries.

We strongly recommend that you spring for the Honda NC750X DCT ABS. The motor is a low-revving design that works better with the fully automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology than it does a fully manual clutch and gear shifter.

The DCT also allows for manual gear transmission button on the left handlebar. The DCT version also has a variety of shifting modes for different kinds of riding, and ABS is part of the feature list (it’s unavailable on the standard model).

Read our Honda NC750X DCT ABS Review.

Note: European NC750X DCT ABS model shown in photo

2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 745cc

Bore and stroke: 77 x 80mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves per cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed (NC750X DCT ABS: Fully automatic 6-speed w/ multiple modes, plus a manual shift mode)

Clutch: Manual (NC750X DCT ABS: Fully automatic, and manual)

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 5.4 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: Bridgestone Battlewing BW-502

Front tire: 120/70 × 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: None (NC750X DCT ABS: Standard)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.4 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 479 Pounds (NC750X DCT ABS: 505 pounds)

COLOR

Graphite Black

2020 Honda NC750X & NC750X DCT ABS Prices: