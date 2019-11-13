2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express First Look

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express by Hessler Rallye Team

The paint is barely dry on the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT, and we already have a fresh technical custom build. Created by Hessler Rallye Team (HRT) in central Germany next to the fantastic Thuringian Forest, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express turns the stocker into an off-road rally machine. In business since 1990, HRT works exclusively on Suzuki DR motorcycles.

HRT ramped up the suspension first. There are an additional 1.2 inches of wheel travel at both ends. The extra travel comes from modifying the fork and bolting on a California-sourced Wilbers remote reservoir shock with HRT linkage.

The extended travel gives the Desert Express a needed ground-clearance boost, with an HRT skidplate protecting the exhaust and engine cases. That same area gets HRT footrest hangers (for the Suzuki RM-Z450 motocross pegs), brake pedal, and shift lever.

Full-on dirt tires are essential, and Anlas Capra X rubber from Turkey does the job. A front fender lift-kit gives needed clearance for the knobbier tires.

The longer-travel fork is grasped by an HRT triple clamp, which has a Magura X-Line handlebar mounted on it. Probrake from Germany adds hand levers. Protecting the leavers are HRT handguards. Also atop the triple clamp is an HRT headlight protector and Zeta Rallye 1050 windscreen—the Suzuki Dakar teams inspire both. Living behind the windshield is a mount for a GPS unit.

In the rear, HRT is at it again with a new luggage rack, number plates, and chain guard.

You may have noticed a lack of engine enhancements. While the motor remains stock, it does get a Mivv muffler from Sant’Omero, Italy.

Truly an international effort, the entire kit is available from HRT for €3,895. Although we haven’t ridden the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express, it certainly has an impressively purpose-built look to it with custom Hessler Rallye Team graphics.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express Photo Gallery