2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Coming To America [Fast Facts]

The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 we told you about back in September is confirmed as a US model. The vertical-single motor, peashooter muffler, twin shocks, solo seat, valanced headlight, and solo seat give the motorcycle an undeniably retro feel, even as it delivers modern accouterments such as EFI and ABS-assisted disc brakes. The Classic 350 is the second modern 350 from Royal Enfield, with the Meteor debuting last year.The studio photos of the Classic 350 give you an idea of what you’ll be seeing at your local Royal Enfield dealer, while the action photos show accessory examples featuring Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories. Eventually, there will be nine colors available, split into three lines—Halcyon ($4499), Dark ($4599), Signals ($4599), and Chrome ($4699).
“Throughout our history, we have been consistent in our pursuit to build timeless, beautiful motorcycles that are great fun to ride,” Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. Siddhartha Lal notes, “and the new Classic 350 does just that. The all-new Classic 350 combines this quintessential, retro design with a modern and refined ride experience. We are confident that the all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the midsize motorcycle space, globally.”The initial shipment arriving in the United States is comprised of the mid-priced Dark and Signals lines. The Indian-military-inspired Signals line stands out thanks to period-appropriate wire-spoked wheels, while other Classic 350s have 10-spoke aluminum wheels.2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 SpecsENGINE
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
This week brings you a V-twin extravaganza! Well… that’s a bit of an exaggeration of course, but suffice it to say that in the first segment Nic de Sena talks to us about Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2—the one based on the Panigale V-Twin, not the V4. The twin cylinder motor is to some people the very essence of Ducati, and the Streetfighter with the latest generation V-twin motor proves that Ducati is still very much committed to it.
I recorded the second segment on our recent trip to Queensland, Australia. As you may know, the original Brough Superior motorcycles were first manufactured in England in the 15 years or so before the outbreak of the second World War. At the time, the Brough was so exquisitely made that George Brough claimed them to be “the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles” and indeed, they really were. The Brough Superior name was purchased a few years ago, and a French design company developed a new version of the Brough based on the original ethos of innovation and spectacular quality. Serial production in very limited quantities started in 2016.
Fred Drake is the importer and distributor of Brough motorcycles in Australia, and I was fascinated to visit the Brisbane showroom and chat with him about the motorcycles that he has such passion for. I urge you to visit Fred’s website and take a look, you’ll find it at Brough Superior Australia. I promise you won’t be disappointed!