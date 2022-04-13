2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Coming To America [Fast Facts]

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Coming To America: Indian Military
Signals Sandstorm

The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 we told you about back in September is confirmed as a US model. The vertical-single motor, peashooter muffler, twin shocks, solo seat, valanced headlight, and solo seat give the motorcycle an undeniably retro feel, even as it delivers modern accouterments such as EFI and ABS-assisted disc brakes. The Classic 350 is the second modern 350 from Royal Enfield, with the Meteor debuting last year.

The studio photos of the Classic 350 give you an idea of what you’ll be seeing at your local Royal Enfield dealer, while the action photos show accessory examples featuring Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories. Eventually, there will be nine colors available, split into three lines—Halcyon ($4499), Dark ($4599), Signals ($4599), and Chrome ($4699).

“Throughout our history, we have been consistent in our pursuit to build timeless, beautiful motorcycles that are great fun to ride,” Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. Siddhartha Lal notes, “and the new Classic 350 does just that. The all-new Classic 350 combines this quintessential, retro design with a modern and refined ride experience. We are confident that the all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the midsize motorcycle space, globally.”

The initial shipment arriving in the United States is comprised of the mid-priced Dark and Signals lines. The Indian-military-inspired Signals line stands out thanks to period-appropriate wire-spoked wheels, while other Classic 350s have 10-spoke aluminum wheels.

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical single

  • Displacement: 349cc

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 85.8mm

  • Maximum power: 20 horsepower @ 6100 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 20 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Cooling: Air

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin downtube spine

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

    Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable twin-tube emulsion shocks

  • Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum (Signals Marsh Grey and Signals Desert Sand: wire-spoke wheel)

  • Tires: Ceat Zoom Plus

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 18

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating ByBre caliper

  • Rear brake: 270mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Dual-channel standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.7 inches

  • Seat height: 31.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 430 pounds

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colors and Prices 

  • Halcyon Black: $4499 MSRP

  • Halcyon Blue: $4499

  • Halcyon Forest Green: $4499

  • Dark Gunmetal Grey: $4599

  • Dark Stealth Black: $4599

  • Signals Desert Sand: $4599

  • Signals Marsh Grey: $4599

  • Chrome Brown: $4699

  • Chrome Red: $4699

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Photo Gallery

