2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

This week’s Podcast features speed in a couple of different forms. The first is where Nic de Sena gives us a quick look at Triumph’s new for 2022 Speed Twin. This retro styled machine falls neatly between the standard Bonnevilles, and the high performance Thruxton, so it’s a great performing urban rider as well as an excellent canyon carver too.

@TriumphAmerica

Speed in the second segment is covered by professional road racer Patricia Fernandez; yes, she’s a very fast lady.

This isn’t the typical road racer interview; Teejay chats with Patricia about the challenges facing a woman entering any male-dominated sport, and what it takes both physically and mentally to compete at the professional level. Patricia is a real road racer—that is, she competes not just on closed circuits, but also on the streets and country lanes of tracks in Ulster, Ireland and other European venues. It takes copious amounts of courage to race at 200 miles per hour on public roads, yet Patricia has the mental attitude and skill to do it well. She’s a beautiful woman inside and out and her story is well worth listening to!

Instagram @lady_racer926

Fbk PatriciaFernandezRacing

@saddlemen