Repsol Honda CBR1000RR Charity Auction: Ride For Kids Benefit

Three collectible Respol Honda CBR1000RR superbikes donated by American Honda are being auctioned as part of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride For Kids initiative. The three zero-mileage Respol Honda CBR1000RRs—a 2005, 2007, and 2009—are from American Honda’s collection of significant motorcycles built by the Japanese manufacturing juggernaut. The no-reserve charity auction runs through September 10 and is being run online at Iconic Motorbike Auctions.

“Partnering with the PBTF on Ride for Kids is an honor,” notes American Honda Senior Manager of Customer Engagement Bill Savino, “and we’re pleased to celebrate the relationship by offering these special-edition Repsol Honda CBR1000RR sportbikes for auction. For the past 30 years, the American motorcycling community has always come through to help PBTF families, and we know we can once again count on riders to bid on these beautiful bikes and participate in a local Ride for Kids.”

The amount raised from the auction of the three Repsol Honda CBR1000RRs will be announced on September 12, which is also the 2021 National Ride For Kids Day—the 30th anniversary of the first ride. There are organized rides all over the nation—both physical and virtual—so you can contribute to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation even if you aren’t bidding on a museum-ready superbike. There’s also a DIY ride option for motorcyclists who aren’t close to the organized rides.

The Ride For Kids Closing Ceremony will be shown live on the Ride For Kids Facebook page at 4 p.m. PDT on September 12 on the Ride For Kids Facebook page. There will be entertainment, messages from families, and drawings for Honda prizes.

“American Honda has been an incredible partner of the Ride for Kids for 30 years,” PBTF’s National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement Bob McNamara explains, “helping the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation empower motorcyclists to change the outcome for kids with brain tumors by doing what they love most—riding. Finding a cure is an ongoing battle, one we’ll win through collaboration.”

The 2005 Repsol Honda CBR1000RR is the first of the series to honor Honda’s MotoGP team and its Spanish title sponsor. The 2007 edition was released in the wake of Nicky Hayden taking the 2006 MotoGP World Championship. Finally, the 2009 model is the only Gen. 2 Respol Honda CBR1000RR.

Since 1991, the Ride For Kids program has raised nearly $50 million for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

2005, 2007, and 2009 Respol Honda CBR1000RR Photo Gallery