Ferrandis Clinches 450MX National Title; Tomac Wins Fox Raceway II

With one round remaining in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series, rookie Dylan Ferrandis has clinched the AMA 450MX Motocross National Championship with a 1-2 ride in triple-digit heat at the Fox Raceway II National. Three-time 450MX Champion Eli Tomac took the overall win at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., going 1-2 for the day. Ken Roczen was the last to be eliminated from title contention, turning in a lackluster 3-6 performance in the sun and dust. Tomac has two overall wins in a row and is now just 11 points behind series runner-up Roczen with two motos remaining next week at the Hangtown Motocross Classic finale.

Roczen tried to stave off Ferrandis from clinching the title at Fox Raceway, leading the opening six laps of the first moto. However, Ferrandis got by and led the rest of the way, with Roczen falling prey to a surging Tomac in the battle for P2.



Ferrandis pulled the holeshot in the second moto and led for five laps. Having gotten by Christian Craig, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen in the first four laps, Tomac took over the lead on lap five and never looked back. Tomac won the race by over a half-minute. Ferrandis held onto second while Roczen succumbed to the heat and drop to P6 at the finish. Cooper Webb made the overall podium with Tomac and Ferrandis, going 4-3 on the day. Rozen was P4 overall, just a point head of Ferrandis’ teammate Craig.

Ferrandis is the first Frenchman to win the premier AMA Motocross National class since Jean-Michel Bayle accomplished the feat in 1991. Last year, Ferrandis was the first French rider to win the support class national championship. The last rookie to top the 450MX class was Ryan Dungey in 2010. Like Dungey, Ferrandis came into the series after winning the 250MX title.

Photography by Will Embree

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Fox Raceway II National Results

Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 2-1, 47 points Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 1-2, 47 Cooper Webb, KTM, 4-3, 38 Ken Roczen, Honda, 3-6, 35 Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-4, 34 Max Anstie, Suzuki, 6-5, 31 Coty Schock, Honda, 7-7, 28 Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 10-8, 24 Joey Savatgy, KTM, 9-9, 24 Fredrik Norén, KTM, 11-10, 21 Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12-11, 19 Ben LaMay, KTM, 15-12, 15 Ryan Surratt, Husqvarna, 13-14, 15 Justin Bogle, KTM, 8-34, 13 Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 17-13, 12 Kevin Moranz, KTM, 18-16, 8 Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 14-DNS, 7 Jace Kessler, Yamaha, 37-15, 6 Matthew Hubert, Kawasaki, 19-17, 6 Hunter Schlosser, Yamaha, 16-23, 5 Jake Mohnike, Yamaha, 21-18, 3 Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 20-19, 3 Bryson Gardner, Honda, 22-20, 1

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Standings (after 11 of 12 rounds)

Dylan Ferrandis, 486 points (7 moto wins; clinched title) Ken Roczen, 424 (7 moto wins) Eli Tomac, 415 (5 moto wins) Chase Sexton, 342 (1 moto win) Cooper Webb, 316 Christian Craig, 258 Marvin Musquin, 240 Joey Savatgy, 240 Justin Barcia, 239 (1 moto win) Aaron Plessinger, 232 Max Anstie, 180 Brandon Hartranft, 159 Coty Schock, 158 Justin Bogle, 156 Adam Cianciarulo, 147 (1 moto win) Dean Wilson, 146 Justin Rodbell, 86 Fredrik Norén, 79 Ryan Surratt, 72 Ben LaMay, 69 Chris Canning, 48 Kyle Chisholm, 41 Jeremy Hand, 34 Zach Osborne, 33 Jacob Runkles, 30 Jason Anderson, 29 Tyler Stepek, 27 Scott Meshey, 24 Jace Kessler, 22 William Clason, 13 Grant Harlan, 12 Robbie Wageman, 12 Kevin Moranz, 12 Phil Nicoletti, 9 Alessandro Lupino, 8 Ryan Sipes, 8 Matthew Hubert, 6 Tyler Medaglia, 6 Hunter Schlosser, 5 Curren Thurman, 4 Alex Ray, 4 Cody Groves, 4 Carson Brown, 3 Jake Mohnike, 3 Mitchell Falk, 3 Bryce Backaus, 3 Robert Piazza, 3 Jeremy Smith, 2 Jacob Hayes, 2 Bryce Hansen, 1 Bryson Gardner, 1

Remaining 2021 AMA Motocross National Championship Series Schedule

Sep. 11 – Hangtown Motocross Classic, Rancho Cordova, CA

