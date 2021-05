2021 Pro Motocross TV Schedule (Streaming and Cable MX)

It took a while, but the 2021 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for steaming, cable, and over-the-air is here. We’re going to give it to you straight—if you’re a fan of the AMA Motocross Nationals, you’re going to have to fork over $5 a month to Peacock Premium. We’ll explain why.

Watching Moto 1 is going to be easy. You can watch every round live on either MavTV or Peacock Premium—done deal.

Moto 2 isn’t quite so easy, unless you have Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium runs every moto of every round live, which is what we all want. If you’re not willing to cut loose with $5 a month, then you will have to deal with an unpredictable mishmash of live and delayed coverage on NBCSN and, a couple of times, NBC.

How delayed are the delayed showings on NBCSN and NBC? We’re glad you asked! They range from one hour, to as long as two weeks (Washougal National). No amount of spoiler protection is going to help you with that.

So, make life easy on yourself and subscribe to Peacock Premium. At $5 a month, it’s tough to complain about the price to see every round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series.

Photography by Will Embree

2021 Pro Motocross TV Schedule

Fox Raceway I National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, March 29, 4 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN + Peacock Premium, March 29, 6 p.m.

Thunder Valley National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, June 5, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, June 5, 5 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN, June 5, 10:30 p.m. (delayed)

High Point National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, June 19, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, June 19, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN, June 19, 10 p.m. (delayed)

Redbud National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, July 3, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, July 3, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN, July 3, 5 p.m. (delayed)

Southwick National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, July 10, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, July 10, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN, July 10, 6 p.m. (delayed)

Spring Creek National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, July 17, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, July 17, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBC (450MX only), July 17, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN (250MX only), July 17, 9 p.m. (delayed)

Washougal National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, July 24, 4 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, July 24, 6 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN, August 8, noon (delayed)

Unadilla National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, August 14, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, August 14, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN (450MX only), August 14, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN (250MX only, August 14, 10 p.m. (delayed)

Budds Creek National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, August 21, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, August 21, 3 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN (250MX only), August 21, 10 p.m. (delayed)

Moto 2: NBC (450MX only), August 22, 4 p.m. (delayed)

Ironman National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, August 28, 1 p.m.

Moto 2: NBCSN + Peacock Premium, August 28, 3 p.m.

Fox Raceway II National

Moto 1: MavTV + Peacock Premium, September 4, 4 p.m.

Moto 2: Peacock Premium, September 4, 6 p.m.

Moto 2: MSNBC, September 4, 7 p.m. (delayed)

Hangtown Motocross Classic