2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Media Ride Day (49 Exclusive Photos)

Don Williams
Cooper Webb

UltimateMotorcyling.com’s ace motocross photographer Will Embree headed out to Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., for the MX Sports Pro Racing 2021 Preseason Media Ride Day. The event gave the national racers a chance to churn up the track that serves as the opening round for the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. It also puts you in the mood for the series, which starts on Saturday.

Embree grabbed shots of top riders in both the 450MX and 250MX classes, including Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton, Christian Craig, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, Dean Wilson, Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo, Austin Forkner, and Max Vohland.

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Media Day: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

We’ve included the schedule for 2021, along with the final standings from 2020. If you need to know the riders’ numbers for the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, click here. We’d like to give you a TV schedule, but that information has not been released.

Gentlemen, start your engines!

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series Schedule

  1. May 29 – Fox Raceway National, Pala, CA
  2. June 5 – Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CA
  3. June 19 – High Point National, Mt. Morris, PA
  4. July 3 – Redbud National, Buchanan, MI
  5. July 10 – Southwick National, Southwick, MA
  6. July 17 – Spring Creek National, Millville, MN
  7. July 24 – Washougal National, Washougal, WA
  8. Aug. 14 – Unadilla National, New Berlin, WA
  9. Aug. 21 – Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD
  10. Aug. 28 – Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN
  11. Sep. 4 – Pala National, Pala, CA
  12. Sep. 11 – Hangtown National, Rancho Cordova, CA

2020 Lucas Oil AMA 450MX Pro Motocross Championship Final Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 335 points
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 343
  3. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 321
  4. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 314
  5. Chase Sexton, Honda, 290
  6. Christian Craig, Honda, 235
  7. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 234
  8. Blake Baggett, KTM, 232
  9. Max Anstie, Suzuki, 193
  10. Broc Tickle, Yamaha, 170
  11. Joey Savatgy, Suzuki, 147
  12. Freddie Norén, Suzuki, 125
  13. Justin Bogle, KTM, 120
  14. Jake Masterpool, Husqvarna, 101
  15. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 97
  16. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 84
  17. Benny Bloss, Husqvarna, 68
  18. Henry Miller, KTM, 59
  19. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 58
  20. Cody Schock, Honda, 51

2020 Lucas Oil AMA 250MX Pro Motocross Championship Final Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 390 points
  2. Jeremy Martin, Honda, 377
  3. Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 288
  4. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 277
  5. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 271
  6. Alex Martin, Suzuki, 242
  7. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 217
  8. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 190
  9. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki, 186
  10. Brandon Hartranft, KTM, 176
  11. Jo Shimoda, Honda, 173
  12. Carson Mumford, Honda, 157
  13. Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 122
  14. Derek Drake, KTM, 107
  15. Jarrett Frye, Yamaha, 83
  16. Mason Gonzales, Yamaha, 75
  17. Stilez Robertson, Husqvarna, 70
  18. Nick Gaines, Yamaha, 70
  19. Ty Masterpool, Yamaha, 54
  20. Joey Crown, Yamaha, 45

2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Media Ride Day Photo Gallery

