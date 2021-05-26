2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Media Ride Day (49 Exclusive Photos)

UltimateMotorcyling.com’s ace motocross photographer Will Embree headed out to Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., for the MX Sports Pro Racing 2021 Preseason Media Ride Day. The event gave the national racers a chance to churn up the track that serves as the opening round for the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. It also puts you in the mood for the series, which starts on Saturday.

Embree grabbed shots of top riders in both the 450MX and 250MX classes, including Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton, Christian Craig, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, Dean Wilson, Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo, Austin Forkner, and Max Vohland.

We’ve included the schedule for 2021, along with the final standings from 2020. If you need to know the riders’ numbers for the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, click here. We’d like to give you a TV schedule, but that information has not been released.

Gentlemen, start your engines!

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series Schedule

May 29 – Fox Raceway National, Pala, CA June 5 – Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CA June 19 – High Point National, Mt. Morris, PA July 3 – Redbud National, Buchanan, MI July 10 – Southwick National, Southwick, MA July 17 – Spring Creek National, Millville, MN July 24 – Washougal National, Washougal, WA Aug. 14 – Unadilla National, New Berlin, WA Aug. 21 – Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD Aug. 28 – Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN Sep. 4 – Pala National, Pala, CA Sep. 11 – Hangtown National, Rancho Cordova, CA

2020 Lucas Oil AMA 450MX Pro Motocross Championship Final Standings

Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 335 points Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 343 Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 321 Marvin Musquin, KTM, 314 Chase Sexton, Honda, 290 Christian Craig, Honda, 235 Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 234 Blake Baggett, KTM, 232 Max Anstie, Suzuki, 193 Broc Tickle, Yamaha, 170 Joey Savatgy, Suzuki, 147 Freddie Norén, Suzuki, 125 Justin Bogle, KTM, 120 Jake Masterpool, Husqvarna, 101 Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 97 Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 84 Benny Bloss, Husqvarna, 68 Henry Miller, KTM, 59 Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 58 Cody Schock, Honda, 51

2020 Lucas Oil AMA 250MX Pro Motocross Championship Final Standings

Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 390 points Jeremy Martin, Honda, 377 Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 288 Jett Lawrence, Honda, 277 Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 271 Alex Martin, Suzuki, 242 RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 217 Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 190 Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki, 186 Brandon Hartranft, KTM, 176 Jo Shimoda, Honda, 173 Carson Mumford, Honda, 157 Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 122 Derek Drake, KTM, 107 Jarrett Frye, Yamaha, 83 Mason Gonzales, Yamaha, 75 Stilez Robertson, Husqvarna, 70 Nick Gaines, Yamaha, 70 Ty Masterpool, Yamaha, 54 Joey Crown, Yamaha, 45

2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Media Ride Day Photo Gallery