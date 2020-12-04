2021 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers: List and Analysis

Supercross starts up in January, and it’s time to match the latest crop of riders to the numbers on their motorcycles. The biggest news for 2021 is that 250MX National Champion Dylan Ferrandis is sticking with #14 rather than taking advantage of the opportunity to run a single-digit place for the rest of his career. 450MX National Champion Zach Osborne made the same decision, keeping #16 as his permanent number. You won’t see 1W or 1E in the 250SX class—both Ferrandis and Sexton are moving up to the 450 class.

Currently, the only single-digit numbers available for the foreseeable future are #5 and #8. To earn a career single-digit number, you have to win a 450SX, 450MX, or 250MX title. A regional 250SX championship doesn’t get it done.

There are many noteworthy changes, starting in the late 20s:

Colt Nichols ditches unlucky #13 in favor of #64

Weston Peick surrenders #18 to Jett Lawrence

Alex Ray gets Jett Lawrence’s old #83

Brandon Hartranft takes #28 from Michael Mosiman (now #42)

Christian Craig takes #29 from Cameron McAdoo (now #31)

Jo Shimoda picks up Hartranft’s old #30

Josh Hill gets Shimoda’s old #84

McAdoo takes #31 from Fredrik Norén (now #43)

Josh Grant surrenders #33 to Derek Drake

Max Anstie takes #34 from Tyler Bowers (now #44)

Mitchell Harrison takes #35 from Hunter Lawrence (now #41)

Martin Dávalos relinquishes #37 for #36, taking it from Garrett Marchbanks (now #48)

Benny Bloss picks up #37 from Dávalos

Austin Forkner takes #38 from Kyle Peters (now #56)

Carson Mumford takes #39 from Jordan Bailey (now #66)

Vince Friese takes #40 from Mitch Oldenburg (now #49)

Hunter Lawrence takes #41 from Ty Masterpool (now #53)

Michael Mosiman takes #42 from Ben LaMay (now #97)

Norén takes #43 from John Short (now #55)

Bowers takes #44 from Kyle Cunningham (now #78)

Pierce Brown takes #45 from Jacob Hayes (now #58)

Jalek Swoll takes #47 from Lorenzo Locurcio (now #82)

Marchbanks takes #48 from Henry Miller (now #70)

Oldenburg takes #49 from Chris Blose (now #60)

Enzo Lopes gets #50 from Bloss

Luke Clout gets #52 from Forkner

Masterpool takes #53 from Jimmy Decotis

Nick Gaines takes #54 from Jordon Smith (now #80)

Grant Harlan takes #76 from Mike Alessi

Nate Thrasher takes #91 from Ryan Sipes

Chase Marquier takes #92 from Austin Politelli

Hardy Munoz takes #93 from Blake Wharton

2021 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers

1 — 450SX: Eli Tomac

1 — 450MX: Zach Osborne

1 — 250MX: Dylan Ferrandis

1W — Dylan Ferrandis

1E — Chase Sexton

2* — Cooper Webb

3* — Eli Tomac

4* — Blake Baggett

6* — Jeremy Martin

7* — Aaron Plessinger

9* — Adam Cianciarulo

10* — Justin Brayton

11* — Kyle Chisholm

12* — Shane McElrath

14* — Dylan Ferrandis

15* — Dean Wilson

16* — Zach Osborne

17* — Joey Savatgy

18 — Jett Lawrence

19* — Justin Bogle

20* — Broc Tickle

21* — Jason Anderson

22* — Chad Reed

23* — Chase Sexton

24* — RJ Hampshire

25* — Marvin Musquin

26* — Alex Martin

27* — Malcolm Stewart

28 — Brandon Hartranft

29 — Christian Craig

30 — Jo Shimoda

31 — Cameron McAdoo

32* — Justin Cooper

33 — Derek Drake

34 — Max Anstie

35 — Mitchell Harrison

36 — Martin Davalos

37 — Benny Bloss

38 — Austin Forkner

39 — Carson Mumford

40 — Vince Friese

41 — Hunter Lawrence

42 — Michael Mosiman

43 — Fredrik Noren

44 — Tyler Bowers

45 — Pierce Brown

46* — Justin Hill

47 — Jalek Swoll

48 — Garrett Marchbanks

49 — Mitchell Oldenburg

50 — Enzo Lopes

51* — Justin Barcia

52 — Luke Clout

53 — Jake Masterpool

54 — Nick Gaines

55 — John Short

56 — Kyle Peters

57 — Justin Rodbell

58 — Jacob Hayes

59 — Jarrett Frye

60 — Chris Blose

61 — Joey Crown

62 — Mason Gonzales

63 — Martin Castelo

64 — Colt Nichols

65 — Carson Brown

66 — Jordan Bailey

67 — Stilez Robertson

68 — Jace Owen

69 — Robbie Wageman

70 — Henry Miller

71 — Killian Auberson

72 — Coty Schock

73 — Derek Kelley

74 — Mitchell Falk

75 — Ty Masterpool

76 — Grant Harlan

77 — Jerry Robin

78 — Kyle Cunningham

79 — Isaac Teasdale

80 — Jordon Smith

81 — Justin Starling

82 — Lorenzo Locurcio

83 — Alex Ray

84 — Josh Hill

85 — Kevin Moranz

86 — Darian Sanayei

87 — Curren Thurman

88 — Logan Karnow

89 — Ryan Breece

90 — Dilan Schwartz

91 — Nate Thrasher

92 — Chase Marquier

93 — Hardy Munoz

94* — Ken Roczen

95 — Joshua Osby

96 — Michael Leib

97 — Ben LaMay

98 — Justin Hoeft

99 — Hunter Sayles

*Career numbers