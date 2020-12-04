2021 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers: List and Analysis

Supercross starts up in January, and it’s time to match the latest crop of riders to the numbers on their motorcycles. The biggest news for 2021 is that 250MX National Champion Dylan Ferrandis is sticking with #14 rather than taking advantage of the opportunity to run a single-digit place for the rest of his career. 450MX National Champion Zach Osborne made the same decision, keeping #16 as his permanent number. You won’t see 1W or 1E in the 250SX class—both Ferrandis and Sexton are moving up to the 450 class.
Currently, the only single-digit numbers available for the foreseeable future are #5 and #8. To earn a career single-digit number, you have to win a 450SX, 450MX, or 250MX title. A regional 250SX championship doesn’t get it done.
There are many noteworthy changes, starting in the late 20s:
- Colt Nichols ditches unlucky #13 in favor of #64
- Weston Peick surrenders #18 to Jett Lawrence
- Alex Ray gets Jett Lawrence’s old #83
- Brandon Hartranft takes #28 from Michael Mosiman (now #42)
- Christian Craig takes #29 from Cameron McAdoo (now #31)
- Jo Shimoda picks up Hartranft’s old #30
- Josh Hill gets Shimoda’s old #84
- McAdoo takes #31 from Fredrik Norén (now #43)
- Josh Grant surrenders #33 to Derek Drake
- Max Anstie takes #34 from Tyler Bowers (now #44)
- Mitchell Harrison takes #35 from Hunter Lawrence (now #41)
- Martin Dávalos relinquishes #37 for #36, taking it from Garrett Marchbanks (now #48)
- Benny Bloss picks up #37 from Dávalos
- Austin Forkner takes #38 from Kyle Peters (now #56)
- Carson Mumford takes #39 from Jordan Bailey (now #66)
- Vince Friese takes #40 from Mitch Oldenburg (now #49)
- Hunter Lawrence takes #41 from Ty Masterpool (now #53)
- Michael Mosiman takes #42 from Ben LaMay (now #97)
- Norén takes #43 from John Short (now #55)
- Bowers takes #44 from Kyle Cunningham (now #78)
- Pierce Brown takes #45 from Jacob Hayes (now #58)
- Jalek Swoll takes #47 from Lorenzo Locurcio (now #82)
- Marchbanks takes #48 from Henry Miller (now #70)
- Oldenburg takes #49 from Chris Blose (now #60)
- Enzo Lopes gets #50 from Bloss
- Luke Clout gets #52 from Forkner
- Masterpool takes #53 from Jimmy Decotis
- Nick Gaines takes #54 from Jordon Smith (now #80)
- Grant Harlan takes #76 from Mike Alessi
- Nate Thrasher takes #91 from Ryan Sipes
- Chase Marquier takes #92 from Austin Politelli
- Hardy Munoz takes #93 from Blake Wharton
2021 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers
1 — 450SX: Eli Tomac
1 — 450MX: Zach Osborne
1 — 250MX: Dylan Ferrandis
1W — Dylan Ferrandis
1E — Chase Sexton
2* — Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
4* — Blake Baggett
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10* — Justin Brayton
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16* — Zach Osborne
17* — Joey Savatgy
18 — Jett Lawrence
19* — Justin Bogle
20* — Broc Tickle
21* — Jason Anderson
22* — Chad Reed
23* — Chase Sexton
24* — RJ Hampshire
25* — Marvin Musquin
26* — Alex Martin
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28 — Brandon Hartranft
29 — Christian Craig
30 — Jo Shimoda
31 — Cameron McAdoo
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Derek Drake
34 — Max Anstie
35 — Mitchell Harrison
36 — Martin Davalos
37 — Benny Bloss
38 — Austin Forkner
39 — Carson Mumford
40 — Vince Friese
41 — Hunter Lawrence
42 — Michael Mosiman
43 — Fredrik Noren
44 — Tyler Bowers
45 — Pierce Brown
46* — Justin Hill
47 — Jalek Swoll
48 — Garrett Marchbanks
49 — Mitchell Oldenburg
50 — Enzo Lopes
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Luke Clout
53 — Jake Masterpool
54 — Nick Gaines
55 — John Short
56 — Kyle Peters
57 — Justin Rodbell
58 — Jacob Hayes
59 — Jarrett Frye
60 — Chris Blose
61 — Joey Crown
62 — Mason Gonzales
63 — Martin Castelo
64 — Colt Nichols
65 — Carson Brown
66 — Jordan Bailey
67 — Stilez Robertson
68 — Jace Owen
69 — Robbie Wageman
70 — Henry Miller
71 — Killian Auberson
72 — Coty Schock
73 — Derek Kelley
74 — Mitchell Falk
75 — Ty Masterpool
76 — Grant Harlan
77 — Jerry Robin
78 — Kyle Cunningham
79 — Isaac Teasdale
80 — Jordon Smith
81 — Justin Starling
82 — Lorenzo Locurcio
83 — Alex Ray
84 — Josh Hill
85 — Kevin Moranz
86 — Darian Sanayei
87 — Curren Thurman
88 — Logan Karnow
89 — Ryan Breece
90 — Dilan Schwartz
91 — Nate Thrasher
92 — Chase Marquier
93 — Hardy Munoz
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Joshua Osby
96 — Michael Leib
97 — Ben LaMay
98 — Justin Hoeft
99 — Hunter Sayles
*Career numbers