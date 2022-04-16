2022 Atlanta Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Photos + Standings

By
Don Williams
-
Barcia holeshot

Jason Anderson reversed a five-race slump, where he found the podium only once, by claiming a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Anderson bolstered his hold on P2 in the standings, where Anderson now leads Justin Barcia by 15 points with three rounds remaining. Eli Tomac finished second, cutting Tomac’s lead over Anderson to a still-substantial 53 points. If Tomac beats Anderson and finishes in the Top 10 in Foxborough next week, Tomac clinches the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Championship with two rounds remaining.

Anderson led from the third lap to the finish of the 15-lap Main Event. Barcia grabbed the holeshot but was headed by Chase Sexton on the second lap. On lap 3, Sexton went down, and Anderson inherited the lead for good. Anderson was never challenged, with his lead extending to over eight seconds for most of the race’s second half. Sexton dropped to P6 before recovering to take the final podium spot, while Barcia crashed later and had to settle for P6.

Returning from practice crash injuries, defending champion Cooper Webb took P4, with Malcolm Stewart rounding out the Top 5. Last week’s winner, Marvin Musquin, crashed early and clawed to P10 after dropping to P21.

The next round at Foxborough is another day race, though inside Gillette Stadium, so it will be a more traditional supercross track. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for broadcast times and outlets.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Atlanta Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda,

  4. Cooper Webb, KTM

  5. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  7. Justin Brayton, Honda

  8. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  9. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  10. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  11. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  12. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  13. Benny Bloss, KTM

  14. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  15. Justin Starling, GasGas

  16. John Short, Honda

  17. Henry Miller, KTM

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. Jeremy Hand, Honda

  20. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki

  21. Justin Bogle, KTM

  22. Cade Clason, Honda 

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 325 points (7W, 11P, 12 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 272 (4W, 7P, 9 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 257 (5P, 9 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 253 (2P, 10 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 245 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 227 (1W, 6P, 9 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 227 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  10. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 139

  11. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 132 (1 T5)

  13. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 100

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 84

  17. Vince Friese, Honda, 81

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 73

  19. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 73

  20. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 70

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 65

  22. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  24. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 47

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 35

  26. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  27. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 21

  29. Benny Bloss, KTM, 18

  30. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  31. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  32. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  33. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12

  34. Tristan Lane, KTM, 11

  35. John Short, Honda, 10

  36. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  37. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  38. Henry Miller, KTM, 6

  39. Jeremy Hand, Honda 4

  40. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  41. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  42. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

2022 Atlanta Supercross Results, Coverage, Video + Standings Photo Gallery

