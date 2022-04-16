2022 Atlanta Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Photos + Standings

Jason Anderson reversed a five-race slump, where he found the podium only once, by claiming a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Anderson bolstered his hold on P2 in the standings, where Anderson now leads Justin Barcia by 15 points with three rounds remaining. Eli Tomac finished second, cutting Tomac’s lead over Anderson to a still-substantial 53 points. If Tomac beats Anderson and finishes in the Top 10 in Foxborough next week, Tomac clinches the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Championship with two rounds remaining.Anderson led from the third lap to the finish of the 15-lap Main Event. Barcia grabbed the holeshot but was headed by Chase Sexton on the second lap. On lap 3, Sexton went down, and Anderson inherited the lead for good. Anderson was never challenged, with his lead extending to over eight seconds for most of the race’s second half. Sexton dropped to P6 before recovering to take the final podium spot, while Barcia crashed later and had to settle for P6.
Returning from practice crash injuries, defending champion Cooper Webb took P4, with Malcolm Stewart rounding out the Top 5. Last week’s winner, Marvin Musquin, crashed early and clawed to P10 after dropping to P21.The next round at Foxborough is another day race, though inside Gillette Stadium, so it will be a more traditional supercross track. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for broadcast times and outlets.Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 Atlanta Supercross Results
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Chase Sexton, Honda,
Cooper Webb, KTM
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Justin Brayton, Honda
Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Fredrik Norén, KTM
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Benny Bloss, KTM
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Justin Starling, GasGas
John Short, Honda
Henry Miller, KTM
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Jeremy Hand, Honda
Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
Justin Bogle, KTM
Cade Clason, Honda
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 325 points (7W, 11P, 12 T5)
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 272 (4W, 7P, 9 T5)
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 257 (5P, 9 T5)
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 253 (2P, 10 T5)
Marvin Musquin, KTM, 245 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)
Chase Sexton, Honda, 227 (1W, 6P, 9 T5)
Cooper Webb, KTM, 227 (4P, 7 T5)
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 139
Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
Justin Brayton, Honda, 132 (1 T5)
Shane McElrath, KTM, 101
Justin Bogle, KTM, 100
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)
Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 84
Vince Friese, Honda, 81
Justin Starling, GasGas, 73
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 73
Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 70
Cade Clason, Honda, 65
Max Anstie, KTM, 55
Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51
Fredrik Norén, KTM, 47
Kevin Moranz, KTM, 35
Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 21
Benny Bloss, KTM, 18
Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15
Alex Ray, Honda, 14
Josh Hill, KTM, 13
Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12
Tristan Lane, KTM, 11
John Short, Honda, 10
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8
Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8
Henry Miller, KTM, 6
Jeremy Hand, Honda 4
Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1
Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1
Austin Politelli, Honda, 1
2022 Atlanta Supercross Results, Coverage, Video + Standings Photo Gallery
Hello friends—welcome once again to the Ultimate motorcycling podcast, Motos and er… Friends.
In the first segment this week, Editor Don Williams talks with Associate Editor Freeman Wood, who recently returned from Portugal and riding both the GT and Rally Pro versions of the all new Triumph Tiger 1200. The Gt version is more street-oriented than the Rally Pro, and if you’re in a quandary about which one interests you the most, Freeman’s comments may help clarify things.
In the second segment, I get to chat with ex-500cc Grand Prix racer, Paul Lewis. I met him once way back when—and he said to me “Arthur, you’ve got to understand, going fast on the racetrack is all about commitment.” No kidding.
In the early 80s, towards the end of Barry Sheene’s remarkable career, Paul burst on to the World Championship road race scene and caused quite the stir, setting pole position in his very first race at Donington Park.
Paul later raced at Daytona for several years running—including one year riding the John Britten Pre-cursor machine. Nowadays, Paul is a principal at Salt Motorcycles—a gorgeously retro, hand-built in Australia, café racer based on the KTM 300cc 2-stroke dirt bike motors. Fast and very light Salt Motorcycles must be an absolute blast to ride.
Paul is a real character; he’s raced against many of the absolute best from the GP heyday, and I loved catching up with him and hearing about some of the craziness of the past 500cc Grand Prix era.