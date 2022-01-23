2022 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Photos

The perplexing 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continued to surprise at Petco Park in San Diego. Round 3 saw the top three riders score their first podiums of the year. Eli Tomac leaves the race with the red plate, having no wins and just one podium in three rounds.

Chase Sexton dominated the race, beating Tomac by over six seconds. Sexton’s first win catapults him from P9 in the series standings to P2, just one point behind Tomac. Justin Barcia came into San Diego with the red plate and left in P4, though just two points behind Tomac—yes, just two points separate the top four riders. Further down the standings, there are just seven points between the top eight riders. Three rounds in, no rider has been in the top five at all three races.

Incoming series leader Barcia suffered from a bad start and a tangle with Justin Bogle. Last week’s winner Jason Anderson’s motorcycle motor was steaming, dropping him to P9 from P2. Opening round winner Ken Roczen collided with Anderson on the flat left-hand turn exiting the whoops, sending Roczen to the ground. Roczen remounted to finish in P7. Dylan Ferrandis rebounded from a 16-6 season start to stand on the podium alongside Sexton and Tomac.

The next round is Anaheim 2. Check our Monster Energy Supercross series schedule and TV schedule for details. Wednesday we will have our RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross tips for A2.

Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 17 rounds)

Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 59 (1P, 2 T5) Chase Sexton, Honda, 58 (1W, 1P, 2 T5) Cooper Webb, KTM, 58 (1P, 2 T5) Justin Barcia, GasGas, 57 (2P, 2 T5) Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 54 (1P, 1 T5) Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 53 (1W, 1P, 1 T5) Ken Roczen, Honda, 52 points (1W, 1P, 1 T5) Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 52 (2 T5) Marvin Musquin, KTM, 47 (1 T5) Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 45 (1P, 1 T5) Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 33 Max Anstie, KTM, 28 Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27 Shane McElrath, KTM, 24 Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23 Justin Brayton, Honda, 22 Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 21 Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 15 Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 11 Alex Martin, Yamaha, 9 Josh Hill, KTM, 8 Justin Starling, GasGas, 6 Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 5 Cade Clason, Honda, 4 Fredrik Norén, KTM, 4 Justin Bogle, KTM, 3 Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2

2022 San Diego Supercross Results

Chase Sexton, Honda Eli Tomac, Yamaha Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha Cooper Webb, KTM Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Aaron Plessinger, KTM Ken Roczen, Honda Justin Barcia, GasGas Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Marvin Musquin, KTM Justin Brayton, Honda Max Anstie, KTM Shane McElrath, KTM Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha Josh Hill, KTM Ryan Breece, Yamaha Alex Martin, Yamaha Justin Bogle, KTM Freddie Norén, KTM

2022 San Diego Supercross 450SX Photo Gallery