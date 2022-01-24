2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, and Photos]

Welcome to Motos and Friends, an Ultimate Motorcycling Podcast brought to you by Suzuki motorcycles. The all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle is here—check it out at suzukicycles.com or of course, at your local dealer. The ultimate ride awaits!

This week on Motos & Friends we take you on a couple of journeys. The first was relatively local, and pretty short, to Moab, Utah, where Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I tested the Yamaha TW200 and the Kawasaki KLX230 on a long, local fire road trail and later on the street. These relatively entry-level bikes, but man, we had huge fun on them, and in several ways both bikes surprised us.

In the second segment, I chat with a dear friend of mine, Gentleman George Puckhaber. As a successful TV show Producer, with projects such as “The World’s Deadliest Catch”, “Ice Road Truckers”, and “Storage Wars” on his resume, George decided that he wasn’t quite living large enough.

So, checking an item off his bucket list, he bought a big BMW 1250 GS ADV bike, and headed South. Ultimately riding a long and winding path through some 11 countries and covering nearly 40,000 miles, he rode through Patagonia and the Andes, all the way through Chile and into Argentina to the bottom of the World—Ushuaia—pretty much the last place you can get to before reaching the Antarctic.

George’s ambitious journey took some telling, so we’ve had to separate it into two parts, the second of which you’ll be able to hear next week. It’s a really cool story from a really great guy—we hope you enjoy hearing all about it!