2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, and Photos]

The Ninja 400 lineup returns unchanged this year, with three different flavors representing the small-bore twin sportbike class. You have a choice between the standard Ninja 400, an ABS version, and the flagship 2022 Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition. The KRT variant is the same as the ABS model, with the added feature of race-inspired graphics.
The 2022 Ninja 400 features a short-stroke parallel-twin DOHC powerplant fed by a pair of 32mm throttle bodies. That mill produces enough power to make it an excellent track bike—Senior Editor Nic de Sena owns one for just that purpose. Suspension is street-oriented with no damping adjustments, as most Ninja 400s will never see a closed course.
Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires are up to the demands of the Ninja 400, as they work well in the canyons, during commutes, and have a long service life. A single 310mm semi-floating disc with a two-piston caliper up front does a fine job of slowing the 366-pound motorcycle.
The Ninja 400 is a highly versatile motorcycle with the base version offering an MSRP under $5k.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 399cc
- Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm semi-floating petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($400)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 362 pounds (ABS: 366 pounds)
COLORS
- Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black
- Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Graphite Gray
- Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition: Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White
PRICES
-
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400: $4999 MSRP
-
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Price: $5399
-
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition: $5599