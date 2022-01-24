2022 GasGas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs First Look [10 Fast Facts]

For the first time, there will be a race team replica GasGas motocrosser. Using Justin Barcia’s Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing machine as a template, the 2022 GasGas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs brings improved performance and reliability to the standard GasGas MC450F. Let’s see what you get:
- A titanium Akrapovič muffler cuts weight and adds power. GasGas claims additional torque from the Akrapovič muffler, and it works in concert with the SOHC motor’s two choices of power delivery.
- To cope with the new power, the MC 450F TLD gets firmer suspension settings. WP Xact suspension units are employed.
- A GasGas Factory starting device helps create Barcia-like holeshots.
- D.I.D DirtStar rims are laced to CNC factory aluminum hubs. Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires are mounted on the D.I.D rims.
- A Troy Lee Designs Factory Racing Seat keeps the rider in place. The TLD seat has a high friction coefficient than the standard MC 450F seat cover.
- The black Neken tapered aluminum handlebar is mounted to adjustable red-anodized GasGas Factory Racing triple clamps. You hold onto softer-compound ODI Lock-On grips, and there’s also a GasGas bar pad.
- Extra protection from battle scars comes via a front disc guard, red frame protection kit, and composite skidplate. There’s also a robust Hinson Outer Clutch Cover, should Justin Bogle come looking for payback.
- The powertrain gets a gold chain and black sprocket. An hour meter keeps track of how long the motor has been running.
- The graphics are a replica of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing MC 450F that Barcia rode last year. For the diehard Barcia fan, #51 number decals are included with the 2022.
- We don’t have a price for the 2022 GasGas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs, but we can tell you that it hits showroom floors in February.
Photography by Fotografie Mitterbauer
2022 GasGas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
- Maximum power: 63 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Starting: Electric
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps
- Muffler: Akrapovič titanium
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8 x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum/polyamide
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar rims w/ CNC hubs
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm semi-floating disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 20 or 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Wet weight: 235 pounds
2022 GasGas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs Price: $TBA MSRP