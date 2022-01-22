2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Buyer’s Guide [Color, Price, Specs]

The base-level Softail is back, with no changes this year. The 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a blank canvas for customization, so it’s a bare-bones Softail at an attractive price. A Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor is employed, making it a perfect budget-friendly platform if you want to get the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage IV Kit that bumps the displacement up to a tire-shredding 128ci.

Even if you’re not interested in customization, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a great ride, thanks to the decent suspension and Showa Dual Bending Valve fork. The riding position is comfortable and functional, with handling being predictably stable thanks to 30 degrees of rake and 6.2 inches of trail. The 19-/16-inch wheel combo nicely balances appearance and practicality.

The Milwaukee-Eight 107 churns out a satisfying 110 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm, so it’s no slouch around town. Feel free to take the Standard on the highway—it doesn’t lack power, but be prepared for a blast of wind.

The Standard comes in just one color—Vivid Black. Fortunately, the plain color looks good against the splashes of chrome and the Annihilator cast-aluminum wheels.

The price of the Softail Standard increased $350 this year, and there’s a $600 “Surcharge” tacked on due to rising costs of materials—even the charge for ABS has gone up to $819. So, while the 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard isn’t quite the deal it was a year ago, it’s still a smart way to get into the Softail range without paying for features you may not want.

2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937 x 4.374”

Maximum torque: 110 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular mild steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Annihilator cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.0

Tires: Dunlop D401 Harley-Davidson Series

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($819)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 6.2 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 655 pounds

Color: Vivid Black

2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Price: $13,949 MSRP