2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Buyer’s Guide [Color, Price, Specs]

The base-level Softail is back, with no changes this year. The 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a blank canvas for customization, so it’s a bare-bones Softail at an attractive price. A Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor is employed, making it a perfect budget-friendly platform if you want to get the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage IV Kit that bumps the displacement up to a tire-shredding 128ci.
Even if you’re not interested in customization, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a great ride, thanks to the decent suspension and Showa Dual Bending Valve fork. The riding position is comfortable and functional, with handling being predictably stable thanks to 30 degrees of rake and 6.2 inches of trail. The 19-/16-inch wheel combo nicely balances appearance and practicality.
The Milwaukee-Eight 107 churns out a satisfying 110 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm, so it’s no slouch around town. Feel free to take the Standard on the highway—it doesn’t lack power, but be prepared for a blast of wind.
The Standard comes in just one color—Vivid Black. Fortunately, the plain color looks good against the splashes of chrome and the Annihilator cast-aluminum wheels.
The price of the Softail Standard increased $350 this year, and there’s a $600 “Surcharge” tacked on due to rising costs of materials—even the charge for ABS has gone up to $819. So, while the 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard isn’t quite the deal it was a year ago, it’s still a smart way to get into the Softail range without paying for features you may not want.
Photography by Josh Kurpius, Scott Toepfer, and Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107ci
- Bore x stroke: 3.937 x 4.374”
- Maximum torque: 110 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular mild steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
- Wheels: Annihilator cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.0
- Tires: Dunlop D401 Harley-Davidson Series
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($819)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 6.2 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 655 pounds
- Color: Vivid Black
2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Price: $13,949 MSRP