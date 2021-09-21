2021 Indian Motorcycle Fall Apparel Collection First Look

Selling apparel is as essential to the bottom line as selling motorcycles—maybe more! With that in mind, the 2021 Indian Motorcycle Fall Apparel Collection is here for your autumnal perusal.

Just as Indian does plenty of R&D on its motorcycles, the ergonomics of the apparel is also well thought out. Men’s Indian Motorcycle apparel has two fits—Modern and Classic. The Modern Fit is tighter on the shoulders and sleeves, while the Classic Fit keeps things loose.

While guys get by with two fits, women have three fit choices. Close Fit uses stretchy material that hugs the body. Relaxed Fit offers the ultimate in loose comfort. In-between, there’s Classic Fit.

Indian Motorcycle groups its apparel into three Collections to appeal to a wide range of tastes.

Focusing on contemporary styling, the Moto Collection gets 20 new pieces for Fall 2021. With the FTR and Scout lines as styling touchstones, there are two 1901-branded pieces—a women’s hoodie and a men’s Bomber jacket. There are even sizes for children featuring the same bold graphics and colors adults enjoy.

The Heritage Collection leans on the historical appeal of Indian Motorcycle. There are 28 new styles this year, including a Varsity Riding Jacket for men. Branding is a big part of this line, with the Heritage Collection inspired by the Scout, Springfield, and Roadmaster lineups.

Everyone loves a rouge, and the Indian Rogue Collection captures your attention with clean lines, with black and gray as the primary colors. These are primarily non-technical offerings, including 15 new items, including t-shirts and button-up shirts for men and women.

“Our robust line of casualwear and riding gear has been curated in a thoughtful manner to provide our riders and fans with new options that not only fit to their comfort and feature expectations, but truly represent their personal style and affinity for the brand,” according to Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle Ross Clifford. “Our fall collection delivers on these commitments, while arming riders with protective gear that will keep them riding in various weather conditions for years to come.”

