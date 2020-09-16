Wednesday, September 16, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new colors and accessories to turn the Scout into a touring mount.

New touring-oriented factory accessories for the 2021 Indian Scout lineup include quick-release semi-rigid bags with a front hinge, a color-matched quick-release fairing sporting a two-, five-, or seven-inch windshield, a vinyl fairing bag, low and mid flyscreens, plus heated grips with three settings.

2021 Indian Scout Lineup: Touring Accessories
Scout with touring accessories

As before, the flavors of the Scout can be viewed in different ways. There are two standard Scouts, augmented by three Bobber variations. Or, you can see it as three 69ci Scouts, plus a pair of 60ci Scout Sixty models. Gone this year is the ultra-retro 100th Anniversary edition.

As before, you can get into the 2021 Indian Scout world for under $10k, as both Sixty models hit the showroom floor with a four-digit MSRP. ABS is widely available, and you’ll have to settle for Thunder Black paint if you don’t want that safety feature.

2021 Indian Scout Lineup: Price, MSRP, Specs
2021 Indian Scout

Check out our reviews of the Indian Scout, Scout Bobber, Scout Bobber Twenty, and Scout Sixty, plus our first look at the Scout Bobber Sixty.

2021 Indian Scout (and Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Twenty) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 69ci; 1133cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 3.898 x 2.898”; 99 x 74mm
  • Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8100 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 72 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches (Scout Bobber and Bobber Twenty: 2.0 inches)
  • Wheels: Contrast Cut (Scout Bobber: Cast Black; Bobber Twenty: Black Wire)
  • Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
  • Tires: Pirelli Night Dragon (Scout Bobber and Bobber Twenty: Pirelli MT60RS)
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 62 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Seat height: 25.6 inches (Scout Bobber Twenty: 27.4 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: N/A

2021 Indian Scout Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black: $11,499 MSRP
  • Thunder Black (ABS): $12,399 MSRP
  • Deepwater Metallic (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
  • White Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
  • Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic (ABS): $13,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black: $10,999 MSRP
  • Thunder Black (ABS): $11,899 MSRP
  • Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $12,399 MSRP
  • Maroon Metallic Smoke (ABS): $12,399 MSRP
  • White Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
  • Alumina Jade Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black: $11,999 MSRP
  • Thunder Black (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
  • Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $13,399 MSRP
  • Sagebrush Smoke (ABS): $13,399 MSRP
  • Stealth Gray (ABS): $13,399 MSRP

 

2021 Indian Scout Sixty (and Scout Bobber Sixty) Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 60 ci; 999cc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.661 x 2.898”; 93 x 73.6mm
  • Maximum power: 78 horsepower @ 7200 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches
  • Wheels: Cast Black
  • Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
  • Tires: Kenda K673
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 62 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Seat height: 25.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: N/A

2021 Indian Scout Sixty Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black: $8999 MSRP
  • Thunder Black (ABS): $9799 MSRP
  • Ruby Metallic (ABS): $10,299 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black: $8999 MSRP
  • Thunder Black (ABS): $9799 MSRP
  • Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299 MSRP
  • Blue Slate Smoke (ABS): $10,299 MSRP
  • Titanium Metallic (ABS): $10,299 MSRP

2020 Indian Scout Lineup Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar

Don Williams -
0
Just in time for autumn, Ural lets loose with the 2020 Ural Weekender SE. Based on the 2WD Gear Up model, the Weekender SE...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Don Williams -
0
Johnny Lewis debuted the Royal Enfield Twins FT in the Production Twins class at the American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile I in Mechanicsburg,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark...
Read more
Gear / Parts

2021 Moose Racing Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel Lineup First Look

Don Williams -
0
Although there are few changes in the Moose Racing apparel lineup for 2021, there are plenty of new colorways to please the most demanding...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Ducati Celebrates Fabio Taglioni: 100th Anniversary of Birth

Don Williams -
0
September 10 marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of famed Ducati engineer Fabio Taglioni. Taglioni was responsible for a wide variety of Ducati...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Don Williams -
0
Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar

Don Williams -
0
Just in time for autumn, Ural lets loose with the 2020 Ural Weekender SE. Based on the 2WD Gear Up model, the Weekender SE...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Don Williams -
0
Johnny Lewis debuted the Royal Enfield Twins FT in the Production Twins class at the American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile I in Mechanicsburg,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Schuberth E1 Helmet Review | Full-Face Modular Lid Test

Jason Belz -
0
For far too long, full-on sportbikes were my street ride of choice. I had also worn traditional full-face helmets for far too long. Online...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling