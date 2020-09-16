2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new colors and accessories to turn the Scout into a touring mount.

New touring-oriented factory accessories for the 2021 Indian Scout lineup include quick-release semi-rigid bags with a front hinge, a color-matched quick-release fairing sporting a two-, five-, or seven-inch windshield, a vinyl fairing bag, low and mid flyscreens, plus heated grips with three settings.

As before, the flavors of the Scout can be viewed in different ways. There are two standard Scouts, augmented by three Bobber variations. Or, you can see it as three 69ci Scouts, plus a pair of 60ci Scout Sixty models. Gone this year is the ultra-retro 100th Anniversary edition.

As before, you can get into the 2021 Indian Scout world for under $10k, as both Sixty models hit the showroom floor with a four-digit MSRP. ABS is widely available, and you’ll have to settle for Thunder Black paint if you don’t want that safety feature.

2021 Indian Scout (and Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Twenty) Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 69ci; 1133cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.898 x 2.898”; 99 x 74mm

Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8100 rpm

Maximum torque: 72 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches (Scout Bobber and Bobber Twenty: 2.0 inches)

Wheels: Contrast Cut (Scout Bobber: Cast Black; Bobber Twenty: Black Wire)

Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Pirelli Night Dragon (Scout Bobber and Bobber Twenty: Pirelli MT60RS)

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 62 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches (Scout Bobber Twenty: 27.4 inches)

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

2021 Indian Scout Prices and Colors

Thunder Black: $11,499 MSRP

Thunder Black (ABS): $12,399 MSRP

Deepwater Metallic (ABS): $12,899 MSRP

White Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP

Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic (ABS): $13,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Prices and Colors

Thunder Black: $10,999 MSRP

Thunder Black (ABS): $11,899 MSRP

Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $12,399 MSRP

Maroon Metallic Smoke (ABS): $12,399 MSRP

White Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP

Alumina Jade Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Prices and Colors

Thunder Black: $11,999 MSRP

Thunder Black (ABS): $12,899 MSRP

Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $13,399 MSRP

Sagebrush Smoke (ABS): $13,399 MSRP

Stealth Gray (ABS): $13,399 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Sixty (and Scout Bobber Sixty) Specifications

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 60 ci; 999cc

Bore x stroke: 3.661 x 2.898”; 93 x 73.6mm

Maximum power: 78 horsepower @ 7200 rpm

Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches

Wheels: Cast Black

Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Kenda K673

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 62 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

2021 Indian Scout Sixty Prices and Colors

Thunder Black: $8999 MSRP

Thunder Black (ABS): $9799 MSRP

Ruby Metallic (ABS): $10,299 MSRP

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Prices and Colors

Thunder Black: $8999 MSRP

Thunder Black (ABS): $9799 MSRP

Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299 MSRP

Blue Slate Smoke (ABS): $10,299 MSRP

Titanium Metallic (ABS): $10,299 MSRP

2020 Indian Scout Lineup Photo Gallery