2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new colors and accessories to turn the Scout into a touring mount.
New touring-oriented factory accessories for the 2021 Indian Scout lineup include quick-release semi-rigid bags with a front hinge, a color-matched quick-release fairing sporting a two-, five-, or seven-inch windshield, a vinyl fairing bag, low and mid flyscreens, plus heated grips with three settings.
As before, the flavors of the Scout can be viewed in different ways. There are two standard Scouts, augmented by three Bobber variations. Or, you can see it as three 69ci Scouts, plus a pair of 60ci Scout Sixty models. Gone this year is the ultra-retro 100th Anniversary edition.
As before, you can get into the 2021 Indian Scout world for under $10k, as both Sixty models hit the showroom floor with a four-digit MSRP. ABS is widely available, and you’ll have to settle for Thunder Black paint if you don’t want that safety feature.
2021 Indian Scout (and Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Twenty) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 69ci; 1133cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.898 x 2.898”; 99 x 74mm
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8100 rpm
- Maximum torque: 72 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches (Scout Bobber and Bobber Twenty: 2.0 inches)
- Wheels: Contrast Cut (Scout Bobber: Cast Black; Bobber Twenty: Black Wire)
- Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Pirelli Night Dragon (Scout Bobber and Bobber Twenty: Pirelli MT60RS)
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches (Scout Bobber Twenty: 27.4 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
2021 Indian Scout Prices and Colors
- Thunder Black: $11,499 MSRP
- Thunder Black (ABS): $12,399 MSRP
- Deepwater Metallic (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
- White Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
- Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic (ABS): $13,999 MSRP
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Prices and Colors
- Thunder Black: $10,999 MSRP
- Thunder Black (ABS): $11,899 MSRP
- Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $12,399 MSRP
- Maroon Metallic Smoke (ABS): $12,399 MSRP
- White Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
- Alumina Jade Smoke (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Prices and Colors
- Thunder Black: $11,999 MSRP
- Thunder Black (ABS): $12,899 MSRP
- Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $13,399 MSRP
- Sagebrush Smoke (ABS): $13,399 MSRP
- Stealth Gray (ABS): $13,399 MSRP
2021 Indian Scout Sixty (and Scout Bobber Sixty) Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 60 ci; 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 3.661 x 2.898”; 93 x 73.6mm
- Maximum power: 78 horsepower @ 7200 rpm
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches
- Wheels: Cast Black
- Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Kenda K673
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
2021 Indian Scout Sixty Prices and Colors
- Thunder Black: $8999 MSRP
- Thunder Black (ABS): $9799 MSRP
- Ruby Metallic (ABS): $10,299 MSRP
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Prices and Colors
- Thunder Black: $8999 MSRP
- Thunder Black (ABS): $9799 MSRP
- Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299 MSRP
- Blue Slate Smoke (ABS): $10,299 MSRP
- Titanium Metallic (ABS): $10,299 MSRP
