Thursday, September 17, 2020
Gear / Parts Arai Spoiler EX2 for the Corsair-X Helmet First Look

Arai Spoiler EX2 for the Corsair-X Helmet First Look

The Arai Corsair-X is the Japanese company’s flagship helmet and intended for riders of the highest performance motorcycle. MotoGP racers Maverick Viñales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda Idemitsu compete wearing a Corsair-X. Other Grand Prix riders with Arai Corsair-X helmets on their heads include Moto2 competitor Tetsuta Nagashima. Now, the public gets access to the Arai Spoiler EX2 for increased stability for the Arai Corsair-X at the highest of motorcycle speeds.

Arai Spoiler EX2 For Corsair-X: Motorcycle Helmet

The Arai Spoiler EX2 is an add-on accessory to the Corsair-X. It was designed for use by MotoGP riders, as it increases stability and aerodynamic efficiency at high speeds. Although not intended for street riders, there is no downside to installing it on the helmet, other than adding a few grams of weight.

According to an Arai spokesman, “initial feedback from test riders on the street suggests improved stability in turbulent air—like when passing a truck—as well as reduced buffeting at the upper limits of legal street speeds.” As we know, however, riders of high-performance motorcycles do, on occasion, exceed the speed limit. Certainly, having the Arai Spoiler EX2 on the Corsair-X will provide additional safety for the rider when higher-than-legal speeds are perhaps inadvertently attained on the road. An extra bonus of the EX2 is that it looks cool; everyone enjoys the pride of a MotoGP tie-in.

Arai Spoiler EX2 for Corsair-X Motorcycle Helmet

Arai assures us that the Arai Spoiler EX2 does not compromise the safety of the Corsair-X, as it is attached via tabs and adhesive. The Spoiler EX2 is designed to either crush or detach easily in the event of a crash. This means that the Arai helmet shell, which is round, smooth, and strong by design, will be able to do its duty to protect your head. Arai boasts that the R75 shell shape helps dissipate impact due to its ability to smoothly glance off hard objects that it may contact.

The Arai Spoiler EX2 should arrive in dealers any day now, with a price tag of just under $51.

Previous article2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Don Williams -
0
Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar

Don Williams -
0
Just in time for autumn, Ural lets loose with the 2020 Ural Weekender SE. Based on the 2WD Gear Up model, the Weekender SE...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Don Williams -
0
Johnny Lewis debuted the Royal Enfield Twins FT in the Production Twins class at the American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile I in Mechanicsburg,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Schuberth E1 Helmet Review | Full-Face Modular Lid Test

Jason Belz -
0
For far too long, full-on sportbikes were my street ride of choice. I had also worn traditional full-face helmets for far too long. Online...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Arai Spoiler EX2 for the Corsair-X Helmet First Look

Don Williams -
0
The Arai Corsair-X is the Japanese company’s flagship helmet and intended for riders of the highest performance motorcycle. MotoGP racers Maverick Viñales of Monster...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Don Williams -
0
Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar

Don Williams -
0
Just in time for autumn, Ural lets loose with the 2020 Ural Weekender SE. Based on the 2WD Gear Up model, the Weekender SE...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Don Williams -
0
Johnny Lewis debuted the Royal Enfield Twins FT in the Production Twins class at the American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile I in Mechanicsburg,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling