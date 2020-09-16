Wednesday, September 16, 2020
2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar

Just in time for autumn, Ural lets loose with the 2020 Ural Weekender SE. Based on the 2WD Gear Up model, the Weekender SE features striking hand-applied two-tone paint, along with its own feature set.

The 2020 Ural Weekender SE comes with a 2/3 length rider set, vinyl tonneau and apron set for the sidecar, a windshield, spare wheel, stainless steel sidebar bumper, and fog lights.

Ural also brightens things up by replacing many black parts, such as the wheels, with a Silver Trim motif. It’s something of a throwback design, with the paint recalling 1990s Urals, as well as the Silver Trim bringing to mind the discontinued Patrol model. The color names might be a bit confusing, so we can tell you that the Poppy is orange, Sunshine is yellow, and Meadow is green.

To fulfill its promise as a weekend warrior, the Weekender SE can be ordered with Ural’s 1.25-inch accessory receiver. That allows you to add a cargo rack, bicycle carrier, or snowboard rack, among other options.

2020 Ural Weekender SE Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 749cc
  • Bore x stroke: 78 x 78mm
  • Maximum power: 41 horsepower @ 5500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 42 ft-lbs @ 4300 rpm
  • Maximum cruising speed: 70 mph
  • Compression ratio: 8.6:1
  • Fuel: 91 octane
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Starting: Electric and kick
  • Transmission: 4-speed w/ reverse
  • Clutch: Manual double-disc dry
  • Final drive: Shaft, plus shaft to sidecar

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable IMZ leading link fork
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable Sachs shocks
  • Sidecar suspension: Spring-preload adjustable Sachs shock
  • Wheels: Aluminum rims w/ steel spokes
  • Wheel sizes: 19 x 2.15
  • Tires: Duro HF-308
  • Tire sizes: 4.00 x 19
  • Front brake: 295mm floating NG disc w/ 4-piston Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 256mm NG disc w/ floating single-piston HB caliper
  • Sidecar brake: 245mm floating NG disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Seat height: 32.0 inches
  • Trunk volume: 2.9 cubic feet
  • Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 31-37 mpg
  • Dry weight: 730 pounds
  • Colors: Poppy; Sunshine; Meadow

2020 Ural Weekender SE Price: from $20,629 MSRP

