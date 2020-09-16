2020 Ural Weekender SE First Look: Special Edition Sidecar

Just in time for autumn, Ural lets loose with the 2020 Ural Weekender SE. Based on the 2WD Gear Up model, the Weekender SE features striking hand-applied two-tone paint, along with its own feature set.

The 2020 Ural Weekender SE comes with a 2/3 length rider set, vinyl tonneau and apron set for the sidecar, a windshield, spare wheel, stainless steel sidebar bumper, and fog lights.

Ural also brightens things up by replacing many black parts, such as the wheels, with a Silver Trim motif. It’s something of a throwback design, with the paint recalling 1990s Urals, as well as the Silver Trim bringing to mind the discontinued Patrol model. The color names might be a bit confusing, so we can tell you that the Poppy is orange, Sunshine is yellow, and Meadow is green.

To fulfill its promise as a weekend warrior, the Weekender SE can be ordered with Ural’s 1.25-inch accessory receiver. That allows you to add a cargo rack, bicycle carrier, or snowboard rack, among other options.

2020 Ural Weekender SE Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 749cc

Bore x stroke: 78 x 78mm

Maximum power: 41 horsepower @ 5500 rpm

Maximum torque: 42 ft-lbs @ 4300 rpm

Maximum cruising speed: 70 mph

Compression ratio: 8.6:1

Fuel: 91 octane

Fueling: EFI

Starting: Electric and kick

Transmission: 4-speed w/ reverse

Clutch: Manual double-disc dry

Final drive: Shaft, plus shaft to sidecar

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable IMZ leading link fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable Sachs shocks

Sidecar suspension: Spring-preload adjustable Sachs shock

Wheels: Aluminum rims w/ steel spokes

Wheel sizes: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Duro HF-308

Tire sizes: 4.00 x 19

Front brake: 295mm floating NG disc w/ 4-piston Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 256mm NG disc w/ floating single-piston HB caliper

Sidecar brake: 245mm floating NG disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Seat height: 32.0 inches

Trunk volume: 2.9 cubic feet

Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 31-37 mpg

Dry weight: 730 pounds

Colors: Poppy; Sunshine; Meadow

2020 Ural Weekender SE Price: from $20,629 MSRP

2020 Ural Weekender SE Photo Gallery