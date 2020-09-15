Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Johnny Lewis debuted the Royal Enfield Twins FT in the Production Twins class at the American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile I in Mechanicsburg, Penn., on Sep. 11. Royal Enfield and Lewis’s Moto Anatomy teamed up to produce the Royal Enfield Twins FT. It was the first time a factory Royal Enfield entered an AMA-sanctioned flat track national in the 119-year history of the marque. Lewis finished in P6 in the racebike’s first appearance.

Royal Enfield American Flat Track: Johnny Lewis

“We had quite the journey to get to this point,” said Lewis. “We’ve been working consistently over the past six months to develop a competitive package for Royal Enfield. The latest iteration of the race bike was shipped over from India in pieces on Monday, and we’ve been working around the clock to put it together. I’ve really enjoyed the development process of the motorcycle and Royal Enfield, along with the other partners involved, have worked hard to make this happen. The bike performed well, and we’ve got a great foundation to build upon.”

A fully international effort over the last six months, Harris Performance in Herford, England, and S&S Cycle in Viola, Wis., worked with India’s Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy in Center Hill, Fla., to move the Royal Enfield Twins FT from prototype to the half-mile.

Royal Enfield American Flat Track: Moto Anatomy

“This has been a team effort across the board,” said Marketing Lead for Royal Enfield Americas Breeann Poland. “Seeing the Royal Enfield Twins FT in a race setting was an impressive accomplishment for everyone that worked nights and weekends, and ultimately lost sleep over the project. We couldn’t have asked for better partners like Johnny, the Royal Enfield team in India and the U.K., Harris Performance, and S&S Cycle to make this happen. There’s still plenty to be done from a development standpoint, and we are realistic with our expectations, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Royal Enfield American Flat Track: AFT Production Twins

Royal Enfield considers 2020 to be a development year, despite Lewis’s impressive P6 result at Williams Grove Half-Mile I. The following day, Lewis nearly repeated the performance with a P7 finish in the Williams Grove Half-Mile II. Lewis was about a half-second off the winner’s pace in both rounds.

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: Harris Performance

“The team will continue testing and development during the next two weeks leading up to the Dallas Half-Mile events with support from Royal Enfield staff in both the U.S. and U.K.,” according to a Royal Enfield spokesman. “This will provide Lewis and team the opportunity to continue making improvements to engine durability and chassis setup. This weekend was an incredible learning experience, with invaluable data gathered. The Twins FT proved to be a genuine contender right out of the box, and the team ready to do anything to make sure it races.”

Previous article2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark...
Read more
Gear / Parts

2021 Moose Racing Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel Lineup First Look

Don Williams -
0
Although there are few changes in the Moose Racing apparel lineup for 2021, there are plenty of new colorways to please the most demanding...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Ducati Celebrates Fabio Taglioni: 100th Anniversary of Birth

Don Williams -
0
September 10 marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of famed Ducati engineer Fabio Taglioni. Taglioni was responsible for a wide variety of Ducati...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Bee-One Cycles Bomb Boss: V8 Custom Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
The siren song of the V8 motor is virtually irresistible. Long associated with American automobiles—the first mass-produced car with a V8 was the 1914...
Read more
Community

Ride For The Children Set For May 2: Charity Motorcycle Event

Don Williams -
0
When the immensely popular Love Ride took a break in 2015, it left the door open for a new classic charity motorcycle ride in...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Royal Enfield American Flat Track Debut: AFT Production Twins Class

Don Williams -
0
Johnny Lewis debuted the Royal Enfield Twins FT in the Production Twins class at the American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile I in Mechanicsburg,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Schuberth E1 Helmet Review | Full-Face Modular Lid Test

Jason Belz -
0
For far too long, full-on sportbikes were my street ride of choice. I had also worn traditional full-face helmets for far too long. Online...
Read more
Gear / Parts

2021 Moose Racing Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel Lineup First Look

Don Williams -
0
Although there are few changes in the Moose Racing apparel lineup for 2021, there are plenty of new colorways to please the most demanding...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Ducati Celebrates Fabio Taglioni: 100th Anniversary of Birth

Don Williams -
0
September 10 marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of famed Ducati engineer Fabio Taglioni. Taglioni was responsible for a wide variety of Ducati...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling