Tuesday, September 15, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser gets upscaled paint and other features.

The glossy paint, available in your choice of Crimson Metallic or Thunder Black Azure Crystal, is the big motivator to move up to the Indian Roadmaster Limited. However, you might also be attracted to the lighter front fender treatment, sophisticated fairing styling, ClimalCommand seat (heating and cooling), and slammed saddlebags.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited is undoubtedly ready for touring. It has over 37 gallons of storage with remote-locking saddlebags, a Thunder Stroke 116 motor than produces 126 ft-lbs of torque at 2900 rpm, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, cruise control, full LED lighting, adjustable air vents, and heated grips. All these features make the Limited rideable in a wider range of temperatures than ever before.

The Indian Roadmaster Limited is the third Indian to get the Limited treatment, along with the Chieftain Limited and Challenger Limited.

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
  • Displacement: 115.3 ci (1890cc)

    Compression ratio: 11:1

  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches

    Wheels: Machined aluminum

  • Front wheel: 16 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.9 inches
  • Seat height: 26.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: NA
  • Colors: Crimson Metallic; Thunder Black Azure Crystal

Roadmaster Limited Price:

  • $30,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

