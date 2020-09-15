2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited First Look [Specs and Price]

The Indian Roadmaster line continues to expand, with the newest member being the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. The Limited branding means the full dresser gets upscaled paint and other features.

The glossy paint, available in your choice of Crimson Metallic or Thunder Black Azure Crystal, is the big motivator to move up to the Indian Roadmaster Limited. However, you might also be attracted to the lighter front fender treatment, sophisticated fairing styling, ClimalCommand seat (heating and cooling), and slammed saddlebags.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited is undoubtedly ready for touring. It has over 37 gallons of storage with remote-locking saddlebags, a Thunder Stroke 116 motor than produces 126 ft-lbs of torque at 2900 rpm, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, cruise control, full LED lighting, adjustable air vents, and heated grips. All these features make the Limited rideable in a wider range of temperatures than ever before.

The Indian Roadmaster Limited is the third Indian to get the Limited treatment, along with the Chieftain Limited and Challenger Limited.

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specs

ENGINE

Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)

Displacement: 115.3 ci (1890cc) Compression ratio: 11:1

Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches Wheels: Machined aluminum

Front wheel: 16 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

Front tire: 130/60 x 19

Rear tire: 180/60 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 26.5 inches

Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons

Curb weight: NA

Colors: Crimson Metallic; Thunder Black Azure Crystal

Roadmaster Limited Price:

$30,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Photo Gallery