Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The Indian Roadmaster Elite returns for 2020 with significant upgrades, both functional and aesthetic. Let’s take a first look at the changes that result in the 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite.

1. That’s a Thunder Stroke 116 motor in the chassis. Bumped up from the Thunder Stroke 111, the 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite gets the new Thunder Stroke 116 powerplant. It pumps out 126 ft-lbs of torque at just 2900 rpm. It’s an air-/oil-cooled powerplant fed by a 54mm throttle body. The Roadmaster Elite joins the Chieftain Elite in getting the mighty 116.

2020 Roadmaster Elite Specs2. Last year’s Roadmaster Elite had a 16-inch front wheel—now it gets a 19-incher. Some people like fat tires and others like taller, thinner rubber. It certainly gives the front end of the 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite a lighter look—though the signature valanced fender remains. It will also likely lighten up the steering of the near-half-ton touring luxury mount. If you’d like a more slender front fender, it is available as an option, with matching paint, of course.

3. Looks matters, and the 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite has some fantastic paint. You can have any color you like, as long as it’s Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Gunmetal Flake. There’s no way you can miss the red pinstriping, along with the red badging that is exclusive to the Elite models. The pushrod tubes are a striking part of the red-accent package.

4. The Ride Command system, with features a seven-inch glove-friendly screen, has a new quad-core processor. That will speed up the reaction time of the system, which now includes traffic and weather overlays on the map. The screen has eight display options, and the navigation software can accommodate up to 100 waypoints.

2020 Roadmaster Elite engine horsepower5. If you’d like even more power, Indian has them for the Roadmaster Elite’s Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin. Stage 1 gets you a slip-on exhaust and upgraded air intake. That makes the motor ready for Thunder Stroke Stage 2 Performance Cams. Go that route, and Indian says you get a 13 percent increase in peak horsepower and seven percent more torque. The style-conscious—and who isn’t—will appreciate the choice of four distinctive accessory exhaust tips—six-shooter, straight, grooved, and fishtail.

6. “The Roadmaster itself delivers the ultimate touring experience,” says said Vice President for Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson, “but the Roadmaster Elite takes that experience to an even higher level, designed specifically for riders who pay attention to each and every detail.” Looking at the 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite, it is difficult to argue with that assessment.

7. We don’t have a release date for the 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite, but we can tell you the price is $38,999.

2020 Roadmaster Elite gauges

2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
  • Displacement: 115 cubic inches (1890cc)
  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1
  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

    Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 16” x 3.5” w/ tire pressure monitoring
  • Rear wheel: 16” x 5.0” w/ tire pressure monitoring
  • Tires: Dunlop American Elite
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.9 inches
  • Seat height: 26.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: N/A

2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite Color/Price:

  • Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Gunmetal Flake / $38,999 MSRP

2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

