2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts)

2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup Revealed

The much-rumored Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is here. It will be powering seven 2020 Indian models in the Springfield, Chieftain, and Roadmaster ranges. Let’s take a look at the new Thunder Stroke 116 powerplant, along with other new features of the 116-powered 2020 Indian motorcycles.

The Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is a 49-degree V-twin displacing 115 cubic inches (1890cc). The bore is 4.063 inches (103.2mm) and the stroke measures 4.449 inches (113mm). That means the Thunder Stroke 116 shares the same stroke as the 111, and the extra five cubic inches (79cc) of displacement comes from a bore increase of 3.976 inches (101mm). The cylinder head on the 116 is all-new.

At 2900 rpm, the Thunder Stroke 116 hits its maximum of 126 ft/lbs of torque. That’s five ft/lbs more than the 111, and it comes 100 rpm sooner.

The 116 uses air- and oil-cooling.

Like the 111, the Thunder Stroke 116 uses a 54mm throttle body. The compression ratio on the Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is 11:1, compared to 9.5: 1 on the 111. Both the 116 and 111 will have three power modes in 2020‑Tour, Standard, Sport. The Tour mode is least aggressive, with the Sport mode offering a much sharper throttle response. Indian’s new Ride Command will be available on select models. The infotainment system of the 2020 Indians has a major software update. The full-color seven-inch touchscreen returns, with a new, faster quad-core processor powering it. The GPS will have traffic and weather overlays, predictive destination searches, and customizable displays. All Thunder Stroke Indians get several upgrades. If you get a motorcycle powered by a 2020 Indian Thunderstroke, you’ll get throttle-by-wire, cruise control, ABS, and rear cylinder deactivation (at a stop when the ambient temperature is 60 degrees or higher).Here is a rundown of the 2020 Indian motorcycles with the Thunder Stroke 116 powerplant:

2020 Indian Chieftain. This model will be available with both the 111 and 116 motors. If you want the 111, your motorcycle will be Thunder Black. The 116 comes in Titanium Smoke. 2020 Indian Chieftain Price: From $21,999 MSRP.

This model will be available with both the 111 and 116 motors. If you want the 111, your motorcycle will be Thunder Black. The 116 comes in Titanium Smoke. 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse. True to its name, the 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is blacked out, and has three color choices: White Smoke, Bronze Smoke, and Thunder Black Smoke. 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price: From $27,999 MSRP.

True to its name, the 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is blacked out, and has three color choices: White Smoke, Bronze Smoke, and Thunder Black Smoke. 2020 Indian Chieftain Limited. With features such as remote locking saddlebags and highway bars, the 2020 Indian Chieftain Limited is a premium model. There will be three colors for 2020: Thunder Black Pearl, Radar Blue, Thunder Black with Graphic. 2020 Indian Chieftain Limited Price: From $27,999 MSRP.

With features such as remote locking saddlebags and highway bars, the 2020 Indian Chieftain Limited is a premium model. There will be three colors for 2020: Thunder Black Pearl, Radar Blue, Thunder Black with Graphic. 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite. Indian’s flagship, the Elite has a deafening PowerBand Audio sound system with speaker-equipped bags, Precision Machined Elite wheels, Select Rider Floorboards, Pinnacle Mirrors, and high-end badging. The two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Wildfire Candy paint means the 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite is a stand-out motorcycle. 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite Price: $34,999 MSRP.

Indian’s flagship, the Elite has a deafening PowerBand Audio sound system with speaker-equipped bags, Precision Machined Elite wheels, Select Rider Floorboards, Pinnacle Mirrors, and high-end badging. The two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Wildfire Candy paint means the 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite is a stand-out motorcycle. 2020 Indian Roadmaster. There’s plenty of chrome to be had on the Roadmaster dresser. Touring riders will appreciate the multi-level heated seats, adjustable airflow vents, and remote locking saddlebags and trunk. The color choices are impressive: Thunder Black Pearl; Burgundy Metallic; Pearl White over Titanium Metallic; Titanium Smoke over Thunder Black Smoke. 2020 Indian Roadmaster Price: From $29,999 MSRP.