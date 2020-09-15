Tuesday, September 15, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark Horse visually stands out with Thunder Black Smoke paint and many blacked-out and matte finishes. With leather saddlebags sporting fringe, the Vintage Dark Horse is a stealth bagger.

To separate itself from the standard Vintage, the Vintage Dark Horse replaces the Vintage’s triple headlights and windshield with a single headlight with a black nacelle.

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]The Vintage Dark Horse also gets by without a fringed leather two-piece seat by substituting a solo saddle. The result is a bargain Vintage, as the Dark Horse Vintage is $1000 less than the least-expensive standard Indian Vintage.

There are still plenty of high-end features on the Vintage Dark Horse has the Thunder Stroke 111 motor that cranks out a maximum of 119 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm, power modes, triple-disc brakes with ABS, cruise control, an adjustable air shock, and keyless ignition.

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Specs

ENGINE

  • Engine type: Thunder Stroke 111 49-degree V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449”
  • Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)
  • Peak torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Exhaust: Split dual exhaust w/ crossover
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Clutch: Wet, multi-plate
  • Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: 10-spoke Black Alloy Tour
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front: 130/80 x 17
  • Rear: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear: 300mm floating rotor w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 67 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Seat height: 26 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
  • Wet weight: N/A
  • Color: Thunder Black Smoke

Vintage Dark Horse Price:

  • $19,499 MSRP

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Photo Gallery

