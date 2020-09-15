2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark Horse visually stands out with Thunder Black Smoke paint and many blacked-out and matte finishes. With leather saddlebags sporting fringe, the Vintage Dark Horse is a stealth bagger.
To separate itself from the standard Vintage, the Vintage Dark Horse replaces the Vintage’s triple headlights and windshield with a single headlight with a black nacelle.
The Vintage Dark Horse also gets by without a fringed leather two-piece seat by substituting a solo saddle. The result is a bargain Vintage, as the Dark Horse Vintage is $1000 less than the least-expensive standard Indian Vintage.
There are still plenty of high-end features on the Vintage Dark Horse has the Thunder Stroke 111 motor that cranks out a maximum of 119 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm, power modes, triple-disc brakes with ABS, cruise control, an adjustable air shock, and keyless ignition.
2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Specs
ENGINE
- Engine type: Thunder Stroke 111 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449”
- Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)
- Peak torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Exhaust: Split dual exhaust w/ crossover
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Clutch: Wet, multi-plate
- Final drive: 152-tooth belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke Black Alloy Tour
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front: 130/80 x 17
- Rear: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear: 300mm floating rotor w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 67 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.2 inches
- Seat height: 26 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
- Wet weight: N/A
- Color: Thunder Black Smoke
Vintage Dark Horse Price:
- $19,499 MSRP
2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Photo Gallery