2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse First Look [Specs and Price]

The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse is a new member of the Indian Vintage line. Sharing many features with standard chrome-enhanced Vintage, the Dark Horse visually stands out with Thunder Black Smoke paint and many blacked-out and matte finishes. With leather saddlebags sporting fringe, the Vintage Dark Horse is a stealth bagger.

To separate itself from the standard Vintage, the Vintage Dark Horse replaces the Vintage’s triple headlights and windshield with a single headlight with a black nacelle.

The Vintage Dark Horse also gets by without a fringed leather two-piece seat by substituting a solo saddle. The result is a bargain Vintage, as the Dark Horse Vintage is $1000 less than the least-expensive standard Indian Vintage.

There are still plenty of high-end features on the Vintage Dark Horse has the Thunder Stroke 111 motor that cranks out a maximum of 119 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm, power modes, triple-disc brakes with ABS, cruise control, an adjustable air shock, and keyless ignition.

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Specs

ENGINE

Engine type: Thunder Stroke 111 49-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449”

Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)

Peak torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Exhaust: Split dual exhaust w/ crossover

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate

Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke Black Alloy Tour

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

Front: 130/80 x 17

Rear: 180/60 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear: 300mm floating rotor w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 67 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.2 inches

Seat height: 26 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

Wet weight: N/A

Color: Thunder Black Smoke

Vintage Dark Horse Price:

$19,499 MSRP

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Photo Gallery