Thursday, March 5, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

The wait is over for those wishing for an Indian Scout Bobber with the smaller displacement motor found in the Indian Scout Sixty. The 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty displaces 60 cubic inches, naturally, and has the Sixty’s five-speed transmission (four-speed, plus overdrive, essentially). Besides making it a more manageable urban Scout Bobber, the Sixty powerplant knocks the base price down to $8999.

Even with the smaller motor, the 2020 Bobber Sixty will be no slouch. It cranks out 78 horsepower at its peak, along with hitting maximum torque at 5800 rpm. Along with the downsizing of the displacement, the 999cc Sixty motor is fed by a narrower 54mm throttle body.

The 2020 Bobber Sixty shares the same slammed chassis as the standard Bobber, and that means suspension just two inches of rear-wheel travel. For riders who like their feet planted on the ground at stops, the seat height is just a hair over 26 inches. Compared to the Scout Sixty, the Bobber Sixty has a 1.5-inch shorter reach to the footpegs, and the grips are farther forward, with the result being a riding position ideal for profiling.

Kenda K673 tires are used, with 16-inch aluminum-alloy rims at both ends. ABS is an $800 option, with Thunder Black the only color choice if you don’t want ABS. If you like Thunder Black Smoke, then you’re getting ABS with it for $10,299. All three choices are blacked-out, with a bit of chrome and machined highlights. A solo seat is standard, with two-up as an option.

We are fans of the Indian Scout Sixty, and definitely look forward to taking to the streets of Los Angeles on the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty.

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 60 ci (999cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 93 x 73.6mm
  • Maximum power: 78 horsepower
  • Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 2.0 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
  • Tires: Kenda K673
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($800)

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 62 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Seat height: 26.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: N/A

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Colors and Prices

  • Thunder Black (non-ABS): $8999
  • Thunder Black (ABS): $9799
  • Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Photo Gallery

 

Previous article2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues
Next article2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy

Don Williams -
0
You have to admire a plucky company such as Vertigo Motors. Going up against Honda-owned Montesa and KTM’s Gas Gas arm in the observed...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues

Staff -
0
Yamaha has recalled around 1,500 of its 2019 YZF-R3 sportbikes due to front brake-hose issues. Two recalls were announced Wednesday, March 4 - the first...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Living with the Honda VT500C Shadow – 35 Years Later

Gary Ilminen -
0
A narrow-angle V-twin without a counterbalancer that doesn’t shake like crazy? Yep. Back in 2004, I bought a used 1998 Honda VT 1100C2 Shadow ACE...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Harley Unveils Patriotic Paint for Road Glide Special (1500 Available)

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has launched more special editions, debuting a patriotic two-tone paint scheme on its Road Glide Special models. Only 750 are available.
Read more
Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
Michael Dunlop, a 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, will pilot a Ducati during the 2020 superbike races a the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Read more
MotoGP

Coronavirus Causes Shakeup in MotoGP Calendar

Staff -
0
The coronavirus has caused a shakeup in the 2020 MotoGP calendar. Dorna, the governing body of MotoGP, announced Sunday that the MotoGP class will not...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy

Don Williams -
0
You have to admire a plucky company such as Vertigo Motors. Going up against Honda-owned Montesa and KTM’s Gas Gas arm in the observed...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

Don Williams -
0
The wait is over for those wishing for an Indian Scout Bobber with the smaller displacement motor found in the Indian Scout Sixty. The...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues

Staff -
0
Yamaha has recalled around 1,500 of its 2019 YZF-R3 sportbikes due to front brake-hose issues. Two recalls were announced Wednesday, March 4 - the first...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Living with the Honda VT500C Shadow – 35 Years Later

Gary Ilminen -
0
A narrow-angle V-twin without a counterbalancer that doesn’t shake like crazy? Yep. Back in 2004, I bought a used 1998 Honda VT 1100C2 Shadow ACE...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Harley Unveils Patriotic Paint for Road Glide Special (1500 Available)

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has launched more special editions, debuting a patriotic two-tone paint scheme on its Road Glide Special models. Only 750 are available.
Read more
Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
Michael Dunlop, a 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, will pilot a Ducati during the 2020 superbike races a the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling