2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

The wait is over for those wishing for an Indian Scout Bobber with the smaller displacement motor found in the Indian Scout Sixty. The 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty displaces 60 cubic inches, naturally, and has the Sixty’s five-speed transmission (four-speed, plus overdrive, essentially). Besides making it a more manageable urban Scout Bobber, the Sixty powerplant knocks the base price down to $8999.
Even with the smaller motor, the 2020 Bobber Sixty will be no slouch. It cranks out 78 horsepower at its peak, along with hitting maximum torque at 5800 rpm. Along with the downsizing of the displacement, the 999cc Sixty motor is fed by a narrower 54mm throttle body.
The 2020 Bobber Sixty shares the same slammed chassis as the standard Bobber, and that means suspension just two inches of rear-wheel travel. For riders who like their feet planted on the ground at stops, the seat height is just a hair over 26 inches. Compared to the Scout Sixty, the Bobber Sixty has a 1.5-inch shorter reach to the footpegs, and the grips are farther forward, with the result being a riding position ideal for profiling.
Kenda K673 tires are used, with 16-inch aluminum-alloy rims at both ends. ABS is an $800 option, with Thunder Black the only color choice if you don’t want ABS. If you like Thunder Black Smoke, then you’re getting ABS with it for $10,299. All three choices are blacked-out, with a bit of chrome and machined highlights. A solo seat is standard, with two-up as an option.
We are fans of the Indian Scout Sixty, and definitely look forward to taking to the streets of Los Angeles on the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty.
2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 60 ci (999cc)
- Bore x stroke: 93 x 73.6mm
- Maximum power: 78 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 2.0 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Kenda K673
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($800)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 26.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Colors and Prices
- Thunder Black (non-ABS): $8999
- Thunder Black (ABS): $9799
- Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299
2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Photo Gallery