2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

The wait is over for those wishing for an Indian Scout Bobber with the smaller displacement motor found in the Indian Scout Sixty. The 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty displaces 60 cubic inches, naturally, and has the Sixty’s five-speed transmission (four-speed, plus overdrive, essentially). Besides making it a more manageable urban Scout Bobber, the Sixty powerplant knocks the base price down to $8999.

Even with the smaller motor, the 2020 Bobber Sixty will be no slouch. It cranks out 78 horsepower at its peak, along with hitting maximum torque at 5800 rpm. Along with the downsizing of the displacement, the 999cc Sixty motor is fed by a narrower 54mm throttle body.

The 2020 Bobber Sixty shares the same slammed chassis as the standard Bobber, and that means suspension just two inches of rear-wheel travel. For riders who like their feet planted on the ground at stops, the seat height is just a hair over 26 inches. Compared to the Scout Sixty, the Bobber Sixty has a 1.5-inch shorter reach to the footpegs, and the grips are farther forward, with the result being a riding position ideal for profiling.

Kenda K673 tires are used, with 16-inch aluminum-alloy rims at both ends. ABS is an $800 option, with Thunder Black the only color choice if you don’t want ABS. If you like Thunder Black Smoke, then you’re getting ABS with it for $10,299. All three choices are blacked-out, with a bit of chrome and machined highlights. A solo seat is standard, with two-up as an option.

We are fans of the Indian Scout Sixty, and definitely look forward to taking to the streets of Los Angeles on the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty.

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 60 ci (999cc)

Bore x stroke: 93 x 73.6mm

Maximum power: 78 horsepower

Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 2.0 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Kenda K673

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($800)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 62 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 26.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Colors and Prices

Thunder Black (non-ABS): $8999

Thunder Black (ABS): $9799

Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Photo Gallery