2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Ducati is expanding the Scrambler 1100 range with a Pro series that includes improvements for the chassis and electronics. The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro are designed for upgraded performance, plus a dose of improved styling. Let’s look at what makes a Scrambler 1100 a Pro.

1. There are three Riding Modes on the 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro and Pro, designed to appeal to a broader range of users. The modes are named Active, Journey, and City. Our official Ducati Adspeak Translator app tells us they are the equivalent of Sport, Touring, and Urban. Full power is available in Active and Journey, with Active having a more direct throttle response. In the City mode, the power and throttle response are detuned, and the traction control ratcheted up.

2. The Pros get their own model-specific versions of traction control. Additionally, non-adjustable ABS Cornering is standard. Braking is handled by 320mm discs in the front, along with radially mounted Brembo M 4.32B monoblock calipers that are radially mounted. To keep the Euro regulators happy, the ABS and cannot be defeated. The traction control level has four intervention levels, plus off.

3. The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro gets functional upgrades for improved performance over the 1100 Pro. Öhlins suspension tops the list, followed by handlebars that are narrower and lower, plus bar-end mirrors. The 1100 Pro has a Marzocchi fork and KYB shocks.

4. Ducati gives the 2020 Scrambler 1100 Pro models a distinctive look. There’s a new dual muffler arrangement to immediately set the Pros apart from the rest of the Scramblers. Next up is the tire-hugging fender/license-plate holder. The headlight looks cool, on or off. Inside the LED DLR rim, the headlight has a black X through it, meant to mimic glass-protecting electrical tape on 1960s racebikes. The taillight and turn indicators are LEDs, with the heading using a bright Philips Blue Vision halogen bulb. Also, the steel trellis frame and aluminum subframe are matte black.

5. In addition to the bars, mirrors, and suspension, the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro gets its own paint job. The side panels on the Sport Pro use a dark 1100 graphic to catch the eye. The Pro is more upbeat in appearance, going with what Ducati calls an Ocean Drive two-tone color combo that contrasts nicely with the matte black used on the chassis.

6. The air-cooled 1079cc Desmodue short-stroke ride-by-wire motor is carried over from the other Scrambler 1100s. That means an 86-horsepower peak at 7500 rpm and torque topping out at 65 ft-lbs at an easily accessible 4750 rpm. The six-speed transmission has a servo-assisted slipper clutch with hydraulics. The engine is Euro 5 compliant.

7. The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro will be available in March. Prices have not been set.

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro Photo Gallery