Friday, March 6, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy

You have to admire a plucky company such as Vertigo Motors. Going up against Honda-owned Montesa and KTM’s Gas Gas arm in the observed motorcycle trials world, without enduro models to prop them up as Beta and Sherco do, is a tough challenge. However, by offering boutique motorcycles at a premium price, Vertigo is making a go of it. The latest from the Spanish concern connected with 12-time World Champion Dougie Lampkin is the 2020 Vertigo Vertical R2.

Most of the heavy lifting in Vertigo’s development work has been done. At this point in the company’s evolution, the focus is on the refinement of what is already an extraordinary platform.

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look - observed trials motorcycle

Returning is the chromoly trellis frame—an exclusive in the motorcycle trials world—along with high-end ultra-light Tech Trial fork with forged aluminum lower legs and a Reiger Trial shock. The rims are by Morad with Dunlop D803GP radial tubeless tires mounted for maximum traction. They are laced to machined billet aluminum hubs from Vertigo, while Braktec calipers grasp Galfer discs.

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look - Trials bike

The fuel-injected two-stroke motor now comes in six displacement choices—125cc, 200cc, 247cc, 280cc, and 300cc. The clutch has a very trick spring-preload adjustment for precise engagement of the six-speed transmission—four gears for competition, two ratios for transit between sections.

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look - trials motorcycle

New this year is the location of the switch for the two power modes. It is now just below the steering stem, mounted on the engine cover (the fuel tank is under the “seat”). There’s also a new skidplate, and it is anodized black. The 2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 also gets exclusive matte graphics, with an accent on Vertigo’s signature green.

Photography by Miquel Rovira Paxau

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacements (bore x stroke): 125cc (54 x 54.5mm); 200cc (64 x 54.5mm); 247cc (72.5 x 60mm); 280cc (76 x 60mm); 300cc (79 x 60mm)
  • Fueling: EFI w/ sensors (atmospheric, air temperature, throttle position)
  • Starting: Kick
  • Cooling: Liquid w/ ECU-controlled water pump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ adjustable spring-preload

    CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ aluminum subframe and swingarm
  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech aluminum fork; 6.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload, and rebound-damping adjustable Reiger shock; 6.7 inches
  • Wheel: Morad rim with Vertigo hubs
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop D803GP
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ Braktec 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w Braktec 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 51.6 inches
  • “Seat” height: 26.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
  • 2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 MSRP: $10,600

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

Don Williams -
0
The wait is over for those wishing for an Indian Scout Bobber with the smaller displacement motor found in the Indian Scout Sixty. The...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues

Staff -
0
Yamaha has recalled around 1,500 of its 2019 YZF-R3 sportbikes due to front brake-hose issues. Two recalls were announced Wednesday, March 4 - the first...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Living with the Honda VT500C Shadow – 35 Years Later

Gary Ilminen -
0
A narrow-angle V-twin without a counterbalancer that doesn’t shake like crazy? Yep. Back in 2004, I bought a used 1998 Honda VT 1100C2 Shadow ACE...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Harley Unveils Patriotic Paint for Road Glide Special (1500 Available)

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has launched more special editions, debuting a patriotic two-tone paint scheme on its Road Glide Special models. Only 750 are available.
Read more
Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
Michael Dunlop, a 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, will pilot a Ducati during the 2020 superbike races a the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Read more
MotoGP

Coronavirus Causes Shakeup in MotoGP Calendar

Staff -
0
The coronavirus has caused a shakeup in the 2020 MotoGP calendar. Dorna, the governing body of MotoGP, announced Sunday that the MotoGP class will not...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy

Don Williams -
0
You have to admire a plucky company such as Vertigo Motors. Going up against Honda-owned Montesa and KTM’s Gas Gas arm in the observed...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty First Look: 60 Cubic Inches

Don Williams -
0
The wait is over for those wishing for an Indian Scout Bobber with the smaller displacement motor found in the Indian Scout Sixty. The...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues

Staff -
0
Yamaha has recalled around 1,500 of its 2019 YZF-R3 sportbikes due to front brake-hose issues. Two recalls were announced Wednesday, March 4 - the first...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Living with the Honda VT500C Shadow – 35 Years Later

Gary Ilminen -
0
A narrow-angle V-twin without a counterbalancer that doesn’t shake like crazy? Yep. Back in 2004, I bought a used 1998 Honda VT 1100C2 Shadow ACE...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Harley Unveils Patriotic Paint for Road Glide Special (1500 Available)

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has launched more special editions, debuting a patriotic two-tone paint scheme on its Road Glide Special models. Only 750 are available.
Read more
Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
Michael Dunlop, a 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, will pilot a Ducati during the 2020 superbike races a the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling