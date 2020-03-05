2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 First Look: Trials Eye Candy

You have to admire a plucky company such as Vertigo Motors. Going up against Honda-owned Montesa and KTM’s Gas Gas arm in the observed motorcycle trials world, without enduro models to prop them up as Beta and Sherco do, is a tough challenge. However, by offering boutique motorcycles at a premium price, Vertigo is making a go of it. The latest from the Spanish concern connected with 12-time World Champion Dougie Lampkin is the 2020 Vertigo Vertical R2.

Most of the heavy lifting in Vertigo’s development work has been done. At this point in the company’s evolution, the focus is on the refinement of what is already an extraordinary platform.

Returning is the chromoly trellis frame—an exclusive in the motorcycle trials world—along with high-end ultra-light Tech Trial fork with forged aluminum lower legs and a Reiger Trial shock. The rims are by Morad with Dunlop D803GP radial tubeless tires mounted for maximum traction. They are laced to machined billet aluminum hubs from Vertigo, while Braktec calipers grasp Galfer discs.

The fuel-injected two-stroke motor now comes in six displacement choices—125cc, 200cc, 247cc, 280cc, and 300cc. The clutch has a very trick spring-preload adjustment for precise engagement of the six-speed transmission—four gears for competition, two ratios for transit between sections.

New this year is the location of the switch for the two power modes. It is now just below the steering stem, mounted on the engine cover (the fuel tank is under the “seat”). There’s also a new skidplate, and it is anodized black. The 2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 also gets exclusive matte graphics, with an accent on Vertigo’s signature green.

Photography by Miquel Rovira Paxau

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacements (bore x stroke): 125cc (54 x 54.5mm); 200cc (64 x 54.5mm); 247cc (72.5 x 60mm); 280cc (76 x 60mm); 300cc (79 x 60mm)

Fueling: EFI w/ sensors (atmospheric, air temperature, throttle position)

Starting: Kick

Cooling: Liquid w/ ECU-controlled water pump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ adjustable spring-preload CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ aluminum subframe and swingarm

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech aluminum fork; 6.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload, and rebound-damping adjustable Reiger shock; 6.7 inches

Wheel: Morad rim with Vertigo hubs

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop D803GP

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/100 x 18

Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ Braktec 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w Braktec 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.6 inches

“Seat” height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 MSRP: $10,600

2020 Vertigo Vertical R2 Photo Gallery