Ryan Hurst Harley-Davidson Road King In Charity Raffle

We always like it when you can do a good deed, and get something in return—if you’re a bit lucky. Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead actor Ryan Hurst and MotorCity Harley-Davidson are raffling off his custom Harley-Davidson Road King in association with The Giving Project. The equal beneficiaries of the proceeds are the ASPCA, Almost Home Animal Rescue, and the K9 Youth Alliance.

To participate is straightforward. Go to the Ryan To The Rescue! page at The Giving Project and make a donation. Each time you donate, you get an entry into the raffle, and the more you give, the more chances you have to win. The sweepstakes is only open to residents of the United States, and you must be 18 years old to win the custom Harley-Davidson Road King.

Hurst isn’t simply handing over the motorcycle to The Giving Project and walking away. He is demonstrably more involved than that. “I will be selecting a random winner at the end of summer,” Hurst announced on Instagram, “and they will be flown to Detroit, where I will personally deliver the bike to them!”

The custom Harley-Davidson Road King will be delivered at MotorCity Harley-Davidson in Farmington Hills, Mich., builders of the motorcycle. Hurst, who played Opie in Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2012, and is currently acting in the role of Beta on The Walking Dead, will autograph the motorcycle.

Hurst also played Chick Hogan on Bates Motel (2015-17) and Hector Bonner on Bosch in 2019. Hurst began his acting career when he played Crunch Grabowski in Saved By The Bell: The New Class in 1993. His next role is Oliver Ostergaard in the upcoming TV series, Paradise City.

“It’s now 2020 which means it’s time to go big or go home!” Hurst wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m determined to save as many animals as I can this year! Please help me get the word out and share this with everyone you know! These animals need our help!”

Harley-Davidson Road King photo: Neeley Jo

Ryan Hurst photo: Sven Mandel