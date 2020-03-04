Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced Due to Front Brake Issues

Yamaha has recalled around 1,500 of its 2019 YZF-R3 sportbikes due to front brake-hose issues.

Two recalls were announced Wednesday, March 4 – the first about the possibility of the front brake hose leaking, and the second about the brake-hose holder loosening.

Yamaha had also recalled the 2019 R3 in May 2019 due to the possibility of the front brake snapping.

Recall 1: Front Brake Hose May Leak

Yamaha says the front brake hose may chafe against the horn lead wire when the handlebars are turned from left to right, potentially resulting in a brake fluid leak. This would reduce braking ability, and increase the risk of a crash.

Yamaha says 1,561 R3s are potentially affected.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front brake hose, replacing it as necessary, and reroute the horn lead wire, free of charge. The recall began Feb. 28, 2020. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990135.

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Two Recalls Announced for Brake Issues

Recall 2: R3 Brake Hose Holder May Come Loose

Yamaha says the R3’s brake hose holder may come loose, potentially causing damage to the brake hose protector and hose, resulting in a brake fluid leak.

Yamaha says 1,480 R3s are potentially affected.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake hose holder, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 28, 2020. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990134. Note: Motorcycles in this recall are also affected by NHTSA recall number 20V-071.

R3 owners can call Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Staff
Staff

