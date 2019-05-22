2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Recall

Yamaha has recalled 198 of its 2019 YZF-R3 motorcycles due to possible front-brake lever issues.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA says porosities in the R3’s front brake lever – basically pours in the metal – may cause it to break if the rider gripped it with a strong force.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the front brake lever, as necessary, free of charge.

The recall began May 15, 2019. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990128.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.