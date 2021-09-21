2022 MV Agusta F3 RR First Look (13 Fast Facts + 50 Photos)

Editor Don Williams chats to Editor-at-large Freeman Wood about his ride on the new BMW R 18 Transcontinental and the bagger version, the R 18 B. Freeman is a BMW GS owner himselfyy and has ridden many of the big boxer twins in the past, so his opinions compare directly back to his other experiences aboard BMWs.

We hope you enjoy this episode!

2022 BMW R 18 Transcontinental + R 18 B test