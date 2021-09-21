2022 MV Agusta F3 RR First Look (13 Fast Facts + 50 Photos)

The high-performance 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR is here, and it arrives with an intriguing Racing Kit that adds power and cuts weight. Let’s dig into the details of the new triple-cylinder F3 RR and the Racing Kit.
- The DOHC 12-valve motor is now Euro 5 compliant. Fortunately, this didn’t impact the peak horsepower and torque numbers. The new exhaust system and high-pressure fuel injectors undoubtedly did their jobs to prevent power loss, as did efforts to reduce internal friction. Also, the EMU gets new software for more direct throttle response.
- Bearings are the primary source of friction reduction. The crankshaft main bearings are new, as are the bearings for the piston rod and countershaft sprocket. The valve guides are also new, getting a sintered finish and tappets with DLC coating.
- There’s a new exhaust header design, as well as a new muffler. MV Agusta also offers an optional Akrapovič muffler.
- For improved transmission of power from the motor to the gearbox, there’s a new clutch basket on the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR. The quickshifter gets a new EAS 3.0 electronic gear sensor.
- A new bi-directional oil cooler keeps the motor temps down. MV Agusta claims a five percent efficiency improvement.
- The aerodynamics get an update, and are exclusive to the RR. Carbon fiber rules the day. The lightweight black stuff is used for the new side fairings with integrated wings, cockpit spoiler, and front fender.
- Continental MK100 ABS is added to the RR, along with a new six-axis IMU. MV Agusta has used the Continental system on more street-oriented models. It has been refined enough to make its way to the track-ready RR. Rear-wheel lift mitigation is part of the package.
- The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR gets a lighter rear rim, and new suspension settings to go with it.
- A new 5.5-inch TFT screen makes it easier to monitor the F3 RR. New handlebar controls make it easier to personalize the electronics suite.
- Ergonomics are upgraded via a new leather and Alcantara seat cover and CNC footpegs. Alcantara is 68 percent polyester, and 32 percent polyurethane. It is finished to give it the feeling of suede leather.
- Here’s what you get with the Racing Kit, which comes beautifully boxed:
- Akrapovič muffler w/ carbon fiber cover
- CNC brake and clutch levers
- CNC gas cap
- ECU with racing map
- Fiberglass passenger seat cover
- Then engine mods add eight horsepower to the motor and reduce chassis weight by nearly 18 pounds. MV Agusta doesn’t believe in curb weights. The meaningless dry weight of the Racing Kit version is 364 pounds. C’mon, MV Agusta—even Triumph has come around and is supplying curb weight figures. Full disclosure is better for the manufacturer and consumer.
- There’s no US list price yet, though the MSRP in the UK is £21,900. If you want one of these babies, you’ll want to get a reservation on the MV Agusta website—it will cost you £100. The Racking Kit price is yet to be revealed.
Photography by Marco Campelli, Mattia Negrini, et al
We have tested the MV Agusta F3
2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Maximum power: 147 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm (Racing Kit: 155 horsepower @ 13,250 rpm)
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 10,100 rpm
- Maximum speed: 149 mph
- Fueling: Mikuni 50mm throttle bodies w/ Eldor Nemo 2.1 ECU
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves per cylinder
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 43mm inverted fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable Sachs progressive-damping shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 39 mpg
- Curb weight: N/A
- Colors: Surreal White Gloss/ Mamba Red Gloss; Fire Red Matt/Metallic Dark Gray Matt
PRICES
- 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Price: £21,900 (USA MSRP $TBA)
- 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Racing Kit Price: MSRP $TBA