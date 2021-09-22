2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT First Look (12 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)

It’s official – the US will receive the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT, which is available in two versions – the base and the GSX-S1000GT+.

The GT is clearly a sport-touring platform built on the popular and comfortable GSX-S1000. Let’s see what it’s all about.

The new plastic is the most apparent change. The full fairing is supplemented by a new tail section that houses a new seat. LED position lights give the GT an aggressive look, and the mirrors are also new. The LED lighting in the back is also new.

The GT-only windscreen is touring-friendly. It is designed to keep the windblast off the rider’s head and shoulders.

A floating handlebar and rubber-mounted footpegs reduce fatigue on long rides.

The GT gets a seat designed for sport-touring. The seat has a grippier material than the standard GSX-S1000.

The GSX-S1000GT has the same motor as the GSX-S1000. It’s a Euro 5 friendly, liquid-cooled, DOHC inline-4 that we’ve enjoyed immensely in the past.

There are plenty of electronics built into the GSX-S1000GT. The entire 32-bit, ride-by-wire package is called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. It is made up of power modes, adjustable traction control, quickshifter, cruise control, push-button starting, and Suzuki’s unique Low RPM Assist.

The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT gets a roomy 6.5-inch TFT display with an anti-reflective coating. With all the travel-friendly electronics, this will make it easy to exploit all its smartphone-integrated features. The dash is compatible with iOS and Android via Bluetooth. There’s also the Suzuki mySPIN app. Here’s a list of what you can see on the display:

12-hour clock

Ambient temperature

Average fuel consumption (1 and 2)

Cruise control setting

Dual trip meter

Fuel gauge

Gear position

Instant fuel consumption

Odometer

Quickshifter (on/off)

Range

Ride-passenger intercom

RPM indicator

SDMS mode

Smartphone battery level

Smartphone connection status

Speedometer

Tachometer

Traction control mode

Voltmeter

Water temperature

Suzuki’s mySPIN app has five bundled apps that expand the capabilities of the dash. You can see your contacts, phone, maps, music, and calendar on your TFT dash using those apps.

The GSX-S1000GT gets its own subframe to accommodate the accessory side cases. The seat rails are lower, which allows the passenger to enjoy a thicker seat. The seat cover is high-traction, and the passenger grab bars are new.

Although the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires return on the GT, they are model-specific. The Roadsport 2 on the GT is not the same as the Roadsport 2 tires that you would buy off the rack, as they have a more rigid carcass and steel belt to compensate for the GT’s additional weight and touring capabilities.

There are plenty of Suzuki accessories for the GT. In addition to the side cases that arrive stock on the GSX-S1000GT+, there’s a touring screen (2.75 inches higher), accessory seat, heated grips, red Brembo front brake calipers, carbon fiber goodies (clutch, starter, and alternator covers, plus fenders), axle sliders, fuel tank bags, tank pads, and wheel decals.

The list price for the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT in England is £11,599. That’s £1600 more than the GSX-S1000. We don’t have any details on US pricing.

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm

Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 78 ft-lbs @ 9250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

Exhaust: 4-2-1

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Assist-and-slipper

Final drive: 525 RK O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: 6-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/50 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo monoblock 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 498 pounds

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Colors:

Metallic Triton Blue

Metallic Reflective Blue

Glass Sparkle Black

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Price: £11,599 MSRP

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Photo Gallery