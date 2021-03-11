Bagger Racing League Expands: Over 100 Riders Ready to Race

By
Don Williams
-
Bagger Racing Lea

Building on the success of MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers race last year, the Bagger Racing League (BRL) is expanding. Although there’s only a single race announced so far—June 25-27 at the Utah Motorsports Campus—there is great interest in the developing series.

Over two-dozen Harley-Davidson dealers, aftermarket companies, and other organizations are planning to participate in the Bagger Racing League.

Harley-Davidson dealers in BRL

  • Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Memphis

  • Durango Harley-Davidson

  • Harley-Davidson of Yuba City (California)

  • Iron Steed Harley-Davidson (Vacaville, CA)

  • Las Vegas Harley-Davidson

  • Quaid Harley-Davidson (Loma Linda, CA)

  • Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville, WI)

  • Zion Harley-Davidson (Washington, UT)

Other companies in BRL

  • Alloy Art

  • Arlen Ness

  • Bassani

  • Blakline Speed Shop

  • The Chopper Place

  • Collective PHX

  • Fab 28 Industries

  • Feuling Parts

  • Hofmann Designs

  • Kruesi Originals

  • Leading Edge V-Twin

  • Miller Built Performance Cycles

  • My Garage – Ventura

  • Performance Machine

  • Pistol Pete’s Custom Cycles

  • Ramjet Racing

  • Saddleman

  • Slyfox

  • Speed-Kings Cycle

  • The Speed Merchant

  • Team Dream Rides

  • TOL Designs

  • Trask Performance

  • Tucker Speed

  • The Warrior Built Foundation

Sponsoring companies include Barnett, Drag Specialties, Fite, Lucas Oil, and Shred Moto.

So far, the Bagger Racing League has established five classes:

  • Class 1. Hooligan GP: Includes V-twin-inspired platforms.

  • Class 2. Big Twin GP: Includes any large-displacement big twin.

  • Class 3. Stunt GP: Invited entrants compete in a judged stunt competition Friday night, and then take their bikes to the track for qualifying on Saturday and the main event on Sunday.

  • Class 4. Bagger GP. The premier class in the series, with Harley-Davidson and Indian touring bikes competing.

  • Class 5. Pro Stock Bagger.

Bagger Racing League - Carter Crafton
Bagger Racing League Carter Crafton (left)

With over 100 racers slated to hit the track in the various classes, enthusiasm is high. “We’re thrilled with the response,” says BRL founder Rob Buydos. “We thought there was a demand for this, and we’re excited to be proven right. The proliferation of performance baggers we’ve seen over the last half-decade inspired us to create an event that could help promote the parts that make these bikes so sought after. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see how much it can grow.”

Bagger Racing League is planning each race to be a three-day event. There will be a V-twin vendor village, an Arlen Ness Custom Bike Show, and stunt shows in addition to the racing. Camping will be available to the live audience, and they are putting together a television package. Various packages for the Utah Motorsports Campus range from $70 for a two-day pass to $2400 for an all-inclusive experience.

