Bagger Racing League Expands: Over 100 Riders Ready to Race

Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Memphis

Durango Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson of Yuba City (California)

Iron Steed Harley-Davidson (Vacaville, CA)

Las Vegas Harley-Davidson

Quaid Harley-Davidson (Loma Linda, CA)

Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville, WI)

Zion Harley-Davidson (Washington, UT)

Alloy Art

Arlen Ness

Bassani

Blakline Speed Shop

The Chopper Place

Collective PHX

Fab 28 Industries

Feuling Parts

Hofmann Designs

Kruesi Originals

Leading Edge V-Twin

Miller Built Performance Cycles

My Garage – Ventura

Performance Machine

Pistol Pete’s Custom Cycles

Ramjet Racing

Saddleman

Slyfox

Speed-Kings Cycle

The Speed Merchant

Team Dream Rides

TOL Designs

Trask Performance

Tucker Speed

The Warrior Built Foundation

Building on the success of MotoAmerica ’s King of the Baggers race last year, the Bagger Racing League (BRL) is expanding. Although there’s only a single race announced so far—June 25-27 at the Utah Motorsports Campus —there is great interest in the developing series.Over two-dozen Harley-Davidson dealers, aftermarket companies, and other organizations are planning to participate in the Bagger Racing League.Sponsoring companies include Barnett, Drag Specialties, Fite, Lucas Oil, and Shred Moto.So far, the Bagger Racing League has established five classes:With over 100 racers slated to hit the track in the various classes, enthusiasm is high. “We’re thrilled with the response,” says BRL founder Rob Buydos. “We thought there was a demand for this, and we’re excited to be proven right. The proliferation of performance baggers we’ve seen over the last half-decade inspired us to create an event that could help promote the parts that make these bikes so sought after. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see how much it can grow.”Bagger Racing League is planning each race to be a three-day event. There will be a V-twin vendor village, an Arlen Ness Custom Bike Show, and stunt shows in addition to the racing. Camping will be available to the live audience, and they are putting together a television package. Various packages for the Utah Motorsports Campus range from $70 for a two-day pass to $2400 for an all-inclusive experience.