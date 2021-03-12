2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Prices, Colors, and Specs

The ergonomics favor a smaller rider, though the 29-inch seat height isn’t exceedingly low. The mini-apes give the rider an aggressive profiling posture, as the fists are in the wind. Mid-mount foot controls put the rider in a confident position. The solo seat helps the rider assert independence, while the headlight cowling and fork-slider covers add essential styling touches.The base price for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 remains in four figures at $9999 for the Vivid Black version. Be prepared to pay another $350 for either Black Denim or Stone Washed White Pearl. ABS is a fairly pricey option at $795.We have tested the Harley-Davidson Iron 1200.2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 SpecsENGINE
- Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin
- Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”
- Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
- Frame: Tubular mild steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shocks; 1.6 inches
- Wheels: Black 9-spoke
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 28.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 564 pounds
- Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP
- Black Denim: $10,349
- Stone Washed White Pearl: $10,349