2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Prices, Colors, and Specs

Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”

Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Frame: Tubular mild steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shocks; 1.6 inches

Wheels: Black 9-spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 2.15

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 28.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 564 pounds

Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP

Black Denim: $10,349

Stone Washed White Pearl: $10,349

When you're thinking of an elemental motorcycle stripped down to the basics, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 comes immediately to mind. The rubber-mounted 1202cc Evolution V-twin motor takes center stage, with plenty of satisfying vibes delivered to the rider and more than plenty of grunt for urban and highway rides.The mild-steel frame is basic, with suspension that does better than its meager travel numbers suggest—the cartridge-style fork and emulsion-style shocks make the most of the movement allowed them. Don't count out the higher-profile Michelin Scorcher 31 tires, as they help smooth out the inevitable rough spots in the road around town. The ergonomics favor a smaller rider, though the 29-inch seat height isn't exceedingly low. The mini-apes give the rider an aggressive profiling posture, as the fists are in the wind. Mid-mount foot controls put the rider in a confident position. The solo seat helps the rider assert independence, while the headlight cowling and fork-slider covers add essential styling touches.The base price for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 remains in four figures at $9999 for the Vivid Black version. Be prepared to pay another $350 for either Black Denim or Stone Washed White Pearl. ABS is a fairly pricey option at $795.