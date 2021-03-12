2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Prices, Colors, and Specs

When you’re thinking of an elemental motorcycle stripped down to the basics, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 comes immediately to mind. The rubber-mounted 1202cc Evolution V-twin motor takes center stage, with plenty of satisfying vibes delivered to the rider and more than plenty of grunt for urban and highway rides.

The mild-steel frame is basic, with suspension that does better than its meager travel numbers suggest—the cartridge-style fork and emulsion-style shocks make the most of the movement allowed them. Don’t count out the higher-profile Michelin Scorcher 31 tires, as they help smooth out the inevitable rough spots in the road around town.

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer's Guide: Specs, Colors, Price, MSRP

The ergonomics favor a smaller rider, though the 29-inch seat height isn’t exceedingly low. The mini-apes give the rider an aggressive profiling posture, as the fists are in the wind. Mid-mount foot controls put the rider in a confident position. The solo seat helps the rider assert independence, while the headlight cowling and fork-slider covers add essential styling touches.

The base price for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 remains in four figures at $9999 for the Vivid Black version. Be prepared to pay another $350 for either Black Denim or Stone Washed White Pearl. ABS is a fairly pricey option at $795.

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin

  • Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”

  • Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10:1

  • Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air

  • Lubrication: Dry sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed

    Primary drive: Chain

  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular mild steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shocks; 1.6 inches

  • Wheels: Black 9-spoke

  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00

  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

  • Rake: 30 degrees

  • Trail: 4.6 inches

  • Seat height: 28.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

  • Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg

  • Curb weight: 564 pounds

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Colors and Prices

  • Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP

  • Black Denim: $10,349

  • Stone Washed White Pearl: $10,349

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Photo Gallery

