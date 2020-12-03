Thursday, December 3, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (8 Fast Facts)

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The triumvirate of 2020 AMA 450MX National Champion Zach Osborne, 2018 AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, and Dean Wilson will all be racing motorcycle based on the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Osborne’s title-winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing motorcycle was the template for this new version, which is available to consumers. The Rockstar Edition is based on the standard 2021 Husqvarna FC 450, so let’s go over the technical and aesthetic improvements.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look: Price

  1. The Rockstar Edition comes standard with the Connectivity Unit. This feature allows the rider to use a smartphone to interact with the motorcycle. Using the myHusqvarna app, riders can load personalized power maps, or maps they have accumulated from other riders. The myHusqvarna app also gives racers access to recommended suspension settings based on the track, track conditions, and rider skill.
  1. A Brembo high-performance hydraulic clutch system is employed to corral the potent SOHC 450cc four-stroke powerplant. The clutch also gets a Rekluse clutch cover with both Husqvarna Factory Racing and Rekluse graphics.
  1. An FMF Racing Factory 4.1 RCT slip-on muffler alters the sound and power. The titanium body is anodized blue, and the endcap is carbon fiber.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look: MSRP

  1. Factory Husqvarna wheels increase durability and feel. I.D DirtStar rims are laced to a blue-anodized hub; spoke tension adjusts via nipples, which have blue anodization. Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires get the factory’s nod, as they do on the standard FC 450.
  1. The CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps are a Factory item for the 2021 Rockstar Edition. The offset is adjustable between 20 and 22mm for personalization of the handling.
  1. A Guts Racing Products Factory seat cover adds improved grip due to a ridged top.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look: For Sale 

  1. It wouldn’t be a Rockstar Edition without Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics. While you likely won’t be riding as fast as Osborne, Anderson, or Wilson, your motorcycle will look the part and be capable of blistering lap times.
  1. You won’t have to wait long to see a 2021 Rockstar Edition at your local Husky dealership. At least one should be there right now. The MSRP of the RE is $11,399.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 450cc
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.75
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Carbon-reinforced polyamide
  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
  • Curb weight: 233 pounds

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Price: $11,399 MSRP

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery

Previous articleShoei RF-1400 First Look: New Motorcycle Helmet
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Shoei RF-1400 First Look: New Motorcycle Helmet

Jonathan Handler -
0
The folks at Shoei made the best of our pandemic situation with their unique launch of the new Shoei RF-1400. They shipped us the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Monster First Look [13 Fast Facts + Specs]

Ron Lieback -
0
Amid these unique times when OEMs are usually launching their lineups at EICMA, Ducati spent the past five Wednesdays releasing new models. Many, like the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Monster Lineup First Look: 4 Models; 2 All-New

Don Williams -
0
There’s a big shakeup in the Ducati Monster lineup for 2021. Say goodbye to the 797, 821, and 821 Stealth. Those three models are...
Read more
News

2020 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Upgraded in 2018, the Ducati Monster 821 was joined by a Stealth version in 2019. Not merely a matte black extravaganza with exclusive graphics,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There is going to be a 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally, in Europe, at least. We’re getting our first look at these two...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Every autumn, like Charlie Brown in the pumpkin patch, we await the arrival of the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Well, we're getting our...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The triumvirate of 2020 AMA 450MX National Champion Zach Osborne, 2018 AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, and Dean Wilson will all be racing motorcycle...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Shoei RF-1400 First Look: New Motorcycle Helmet

Jonathan Handler -
0
The folks at Shoei made the best of our pandemic situation with their unique launch of the new Shoei RF-1400. They shipped us the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Monster First Look [13 Fast Facts + Specs]

Ron Lieback -
0
Amid these unique times when OEMs are usually launching their lineups at EICMA, Ducati spent the past five Wednesdays releasing new models. Many, like the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Monster Lineup First Look: 4 Models; 2 All-New

Don Williams -
0
There’s a big shakeup in the Ducati Monster lineup for 2021. Say goodbye to the 797, 821, and 821 Stealth. Those three models are...
Read more
News

2020 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Upgraded in 2018, the Ducati Monster 821 was joined by a Stealth version in 2019. Not merely a matte black extravaganza with exclusive graphics,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There is going to be a 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally, in Europe, at least. We’re getting our first look at these two...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling