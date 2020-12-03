2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The triumvirate of 2020 AMA 450MX National Champion Zach Osborne, 2018 AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, and Dean Wilson will all be racing motorcycle based on the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Osborne’s title-winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing motorcycle was the template for this new version, which is available to consumers. The Rockstar Edition is based on the standard 2021 Husqvarna FC 450, so let’s go over the technical and aesthetic improvements.

The Rockstar Edition comes standard with the Connectivity Unit. This feature allows the rider to use a smartphone to interact with the motorcycle. Using the myHusqvarna app, riders can load personalized power maps, or maps they have accumulated from other riders. The myHusqvarna app also gives racers access to recommended suspension settings based on the track, track conditions, and rider skill.

A Brembo high-performance hydraulic clutch system is employed to corral the potent SOHC 450cc four-stroke powerplant. The clutch also gets a Rekluse clutch cover with both Husqvarna Factory Racing and Rekluse graphics.

An FMF Racing Factory 4.1 RCT slip-on muffler alters the sound and power. The titanium body is anodized blue, and the endcap is carbon fiber.

Factory Husqvarna wheels increase durability and feel. I.D DirtStar rims are laced to a blue-anodized hub; spoke tension adjusts via nipples, which have blue anodization. Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires get the factory’s nod, as they do on the standard FC 450.

The CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps are a Factory item for the 2021 Rockstar Edition. The offset is adjustable between 20 and 22mm for personalization of the handling.

A Guts Racing Products Factory seat cover adds improved grip due to a ridged top.

It wouldn’t be a Rockstar Edition without Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics. While you likely won’t be riding as fast as Osborne, Anderson, or Wilson, your motorcycle will look the part and be capable of blistering lap times.

You won’t have to wait long to see a 2021 Rockstar Edition at your local Husky dealership. At least one should be there right now. The MSRP of the RE is $11,399.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm

Compression ratio: 12.75

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 233 pounds

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Price: $11,399 MSRP

