2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

KTM continues its tradition of special edition motorcycles to honor championship-winning riders. The good news is that buyers get a chance to own a racing motorcycle with some seriously trick goodies, plus exclusive graphics—an instant collector’s item. This time a GNCC legend gets a KTM named after him—the 2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Edition.
- Russell is retiring from full-time professional racing this year with an astounding legacy. Russell is leaving on top with eight GNCC Overall Championships in a row from 2013 to this year. He has collected 67 GNCC victories along the way, and earned titles in 2009 and ’10 in the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class. To that, you can add in three Full Gas Sprint Enduro Championships (2015, ’19, and ’20) and a 2015 AMA National Enduro title. If that’s not enough, he was on the ISDE World Trophy Championship Team in 2016 and 2019. If you’re having a discussion about the best off-road racers in history, Russell has to be part of it.
- The motor and the chassis are unchanged. However, a list of technical upgrades brings the performance of the Kailub Russell Edition above that of the standard 2021 KTM 350 XC-F.
- There’s an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 RCT titanium muffler. The muffler comes with a carbon fiber cap, and the titanium is anodized blue. That should improve the DOHC motor’s sound and performance, and it certainly is lighter and looks very cool.
- For fast pit stops, the Kailub Russell Edition gets a translucent quick-fill tank. A standard cap is retained. Fuel capacity is upped to 64 gallons.
- A KTM holeshot device will improve starts. That’s essential on any GNCC circuit.
- KTM Factory wheels increase durability on the toughest GNCC courses. An orange sprocket is bolted to the rear hub, as is a solid rear disc.
- The KTM Factory triple clamps are stronger, and they’re anodized orange. The fork offset can be set at 20 or 22mm for personalized handling. Plus, they go nicely with the orange frame
- A composite skidplate protects the cases of the 2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Edition, and its six-speed transmission. There is also a Hinson clutch cover installed, though the clutch remains stock.
- The front disc is semi-floating, and gets a guard.
- The GNCC-ready racebike has a KTM Factory ribbed seat by Selle Dalla Valle of Italy. The Selle Dall Valley logo is prominent, so everyone knows its origin.
- Who doesn’t love special edition factory graphics?
- KTM says the 2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Edition will be available before winter sets in. The price has not been announced.
2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 350cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm
- Compression ratio: 14.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Muffler: FMF Racing
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle, chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: KTM Factory
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22 or 20mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.64 gallons
- Curb weight: 237 pounds
2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Edition Price: MSRP TBA