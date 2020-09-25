2021 GasGas Motocross Lineup First Look (Specs and Photos)

When under Spanish ownership, GasGas was never known as a motocross brand. However, under the guidance of Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto—the owners of KTM—that’s about to change. There will be three GasGas motocross bikes for 2021—a 125cc two-stroke, plus 250cc and 450cc four-strokes.
As far as we can tell, the GasGas MC models are the same as their KTM counterparts, with one significant exception. The GasGas MC MX racers will have Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST tires, rather than Dunlop Geomax MX33 rubber.
Given that, we will refer you to our 2021 KTM Motocross and Supercross Lineup First Look story for technical details. In the meantime, we have the specs on the 2021 GasGas Motocross lineup, along with photos of the motorcycles featuring red plastic.
GasGas will have a significant presence in supercross and motocross in 2021. The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas Factory Team will be putting the brand at the starting gate. So far, there are no confirmed riders for the team, though Justin Barcia has been repeatedly rumored to be part of the 2021 GasGas supercross and motocross effort.
2021 GasGas MC 450F and MC 250F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (MC 250F: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (MC 250F: 78 x 52.3mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (MC 250F: 14.4:1)
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (MC 250F: DOHC, 4 valves)
- Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm solid disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 231 pounds (MC 250F: 229 pounds)
2021 GasGas MC 450F Price: MSRP TBA
2021 GasGas MX 250F Price: MSRP TBA
2021 KTM MC 125 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 54 x 54.5mm
- Fueling: Mikuni 38mm TMX carburetor
- Ignition: Kokusan 2K-1
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly w/ aluminum subframe
- Handlebar: Neken, aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 100/100 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22 mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 207 pounds
2021 GasGas MC 125 Price: MSRP TBA
2021 GasGas Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery