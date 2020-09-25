2021 GasGas Motocross Lineup First Look (Specs and Photos)

When under Spanish ownership, GasGas was never known as a motocross brand. However, under the guidance of Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto—the owners of KTM—that’s about to change. There will be three GasGas motocross bikes for 2021—a 125cc two-stroke, plus 250cc and 450cc four-strokes.

As far as we can tell, the GasGas MC models are the same as their KTM counterparts, with one significant exception. The GasGas MC MX racers will have Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST tires, rather than Dunlop Geomax MX33 rubber.

Given that, we will refer you to our 2021 KTM Motocross and Supercross Lineup First Look story for technical details. In the meantime, we have the specs on the 2021 GasGas Motocross lineup, along with photos of the motorcycles featuring red plastic.

GasGas will have a significant presence in supercross and motocross in 2021. The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas Factory Team will be putting the brand at the starting gate. So far, there are no confirmed riders for the team, though Justin Barcia has been repeatedly rumored to be part of the 2021 GasGas supercross and motocross effort.

2021 GasGas MC 450F and MC 250F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (MC 250F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (MC 250F: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (MC 250F: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (MC 250F: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm solid disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 231 pounds (MC 250F: 229 pounds)

2021 GasGas MC 450F Price: MSRP TBA

2021 GasGas MX 250F Price: MSRP TBA

2021 KTM MC 125 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 54 x 54.5mm

Fueling: Mikuni 38mm TMX carburetor

Ignition: Kokusan 2K-1

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly w/ aluminum subframe

Handlebar: Neken, aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/100 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 207 pounds

2021 GasGas MC 125 Price: MSRP TBA

