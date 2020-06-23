2021 KTM Motocross and Supercross Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The 2021 KTM motocross and supercross lineup consists of six motorcycles—three each of four-strokes and two-stroke.

The four-stroke models are the 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F, while the two-strokes are the 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX. Most of the changes for 2021 apply to all six models, though there are some exceptions. Let’s take a quick look at the updates to the 2021 KTM motocrossers and supercrossers.

All six 2021 KTM SX-F models get a new WP Xact fork. While the fork remains an air-spring design, it gets new internals. The bypasses have been enlarged “to reduce pressure peaks,” according to KTM. Complementing that is a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg. That means more air volume in the negative chamber and a more linear action with a spring-style feel. Theirs is also a new mid-valve damping system that KTM says improves feedback and feel. Overall, the new WP Xact forks are claimed by KTM to have “refined performance, comfortable, and handling.”

The WP Xact shock also gets a minor update. There’s a new link-piston O-ring, which KTM tells us will “reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.”

There are new SKF bearing seals in the linkage for freer movement. KTM says this results in “better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.”

With the suspension and linkage updates comes new settings. KTM isn’t revealing what’s new, but the company does say the result is “better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.”

Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires are now shod on the Excel rims.

The SOHC KTM 450 SX-F gets some motor updates not found on the DOHC 250 and 350. There’s a new con rod with a copper-beryllium upper bush for faster revving, along with new rocker arms up top for the titanium valves. The mapping has been changed to punch up the low-end power, and map 2 is now the “extreme performance option,” according to KTM. Also, the 450 gets a new hour-meter casing.

The two-strokes get two changes you won’t see in the four-strokes. Still working with carburetors, the 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX have a new smoother roller-action throttle assembly. Also, the inner clutch hub sleeves are thicker to beef up reliability.

KTM gives the 2021 125 SX a new piston. It is made of a harder material to increase durability while maintaining performance.

2021 KTM 450 SX-F (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350 SX-F: 350cc; 250 SX-F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 SX-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SX-F: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 SX-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Excel

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 234 pounds (350 SX-F: 231 pounds; 250 SX-F: 229 pounds)

2021 KTM 250 SX (150 SX and 125 SX) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 249cc (150 SX: 144cc; 125 SX: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (150 SX: 58 x 54.5mm; 125 X: 54 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1

Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX carburetor

Transmission: 5-speed (150 SX and 125 SX: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Excel

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (150 SX and 125 SX: 100/90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 222 pounds (150 SX and 125 SX: 205 pounds)

2021 KTM Motocross and Supercross Lineup Photo Gallery