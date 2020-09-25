2021 Indian Challenger Lineup First Look: Photos, Prices, and Colors

The performance-oriented Challenger bagger lineup from Indian returns for 2021, with three models to choose from. All three 2021 Indian Challenger models get the 122-horsepower PowerPlus liquid-cooled 108ci motor that pumps out 128 ft-lbs of torque.

As the Challenger line debuted last year, there’s not much in the way of changes. The standard Challenger is the least expensive way to get into the line, with the Dark Horse and Limited models adding a few more features.

Paint and electronics are the differentiators. The 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse and Challenger Limited come standard with the Ride Command System, which now includes Apple CarPlay. That means access to traffic and weather overlays, GPS navigation, and the ability to program a route with as many as 100 waypoints. All three Challengers get the seven-inch TFT dash, plus a 100-watt audio system that ties into your smartphone via Bluetooth and USB.

2021 Indian Challenger, Challenger Dark Horse, and Challenger Limited Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 108ci (1768cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.252 x 3.799” (108 x 96.5mm)

Maximum power: 122 horsepower @ 5500 rpm

Maximum torque: 128 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm

Redline: 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm dual-bore throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed w/ overdrive

Clutch: Assist

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Cast aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Fox shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 19 x 3.5

Rear: 16 x 5.0

Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

Front: 130/60 x 19

Rear: 180/60 x 16

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 290mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 26.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

2021 Indian Challenger Prices and Colors

Thunder Black: $22,999 MSRP

Titanium Smoke: $23,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Prices and Colors

Thunder Black Smoke: $27,999 MSRP

Bronze Smoke; White Smoke: $28,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Challenger Limited Prices and Colors

Thunder Black Pearl: $27,999 MSRP

Deepwater Metallic; Ruby Metallic: $28,749 MSRPa

2021 Indian Challenger Lineup Photo Gallery