2021 Indian Challenger Lineup First Look: Photos, Prices, and Colors

The performance-oriented Challenger bagger lineup from Indian returns for 2021, with three models to choose from. All three 2021 Indian Challenger models get the 122-horsepower PowerPlus liquid-cooled 108ci motor that pumps out 128 ft-lbs of torque.

As the Challenger line debuted last year, there’s not much in the way of changes. The standard Challenger is the least expensive way to get into the line, with the Dark Horse and Limited models adding a few more features.

Challenger Limited

Paint and electronics are the differentiators. The 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse and Challenger Limited come standard with the Ride Command System, which now includes Apple CarPlay. That means access to traffic and weather overlays, GPS navigation, and the ability to program a route with as many as 100 waypoints. All three Challengers get the seven-inch TFT dash, plus a 100-watt audio system that ties into your smartphone via Bluetooth and USB.

 2021 Indian Challenger, Challenger Dark Horse, and Challenger Limited Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 108ci (1768cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.252 x 3.799” (108 x 96.5mm)
  • Maximum power: 122 horsepower @ 5500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 128 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm
  • Redline: 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm dual-bore throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ overdrive
  • Clutch: Assist
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Cast aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Fox shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear: 16 x 5.0
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front: 130/60 x 19
  • Rear: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 290mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.9 inches
  • Seat height: 26.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Curb weight: N/A

2021 Indian Challenger Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black: $22,999 MSRP
  • Titanium Smoke: $23,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black Smoke: $27,999 MSRP
  • Bronze Smoke; White Smoke: $28,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Challenger Limited Prices and Colors

  • Thunder Black Pearl: $27,999 MSRP
  • Deepwater Metallic; Ruby Metallic: $28,749 MSRPa

2021 Indian Challenger Lineup Photo Gallery

