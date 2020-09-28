2021 Husqvarna FS 450 First Look (8 Fast Facts for Supermoto Racing)

The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 will hit the supermoto tracks with a few significant updates over last year’s model, with the Austrian brand focusing on suspension. The basic motorcycle is based on the Husqvarna motocross racer, with notable changes for supermoto competition. Let the fast facts begin!
- The WP Xact fork has been upgraded. There is new mid-valve damping inside the inverted 48mm fork. According to Husqvarna, that smooths out fork action.
- There are new linkage seals for the shock linkage. Like the fork mod, this upgrade has the goal of smoothing out the suspension action.
- The front axle is now 22mm, which reduces unsprung weight. Less unsprung weight is a plus for suspension operation.
- With the front suspension updates and new linkage seals, the WP Xact shock gets new settings to match. Husqvarna tells us the new shock settings were made to increase traction.
- Handling on the 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 will be marginally quicker due to a quarter-inch reduction in the wheelbase.
- There’s a new seat cover. A Husqvarna spokesman says that the new seat cover has a texture that improves control and comfort.
- All the cool parts that you find on a Husqvarna supermoto racing motorcycle are still there. The FS 450 has Alpina wheels with Bridgestone slicks (including a 16.5-inch front rim), Brembo braking calipers, carbon-fiber/polyamide rear subframe, and a ProTaper handlebar, plus a 63-horsepower SOHC powerplant with two engine maps, launch control, traction control, a Pankl five-speed transmission, with a Suter slipper clutch.
- The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 hits the dealer showrooms in October with an MSPR of $11,299. The color is the traditional mixture of white, blue, and yellow.
Photography by H. Mitterbauer
2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm
- Maximum power: 63 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Starting: Electric w/ Li-Ion 2.0 ah battery
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Clutch: Suter slipper clutch w/ Magura hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle, chromoly steel w/ composite carbon-fiber/polyamide subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: ProTaper 28-22mm diameter w/ ODI grips
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 10.5 inches
- Wheels: Alpina
- Front tire: 125/60 x 16.5; Bridgestone Battlax Supermoto
- Rear tire: 165/65 x 17; Bridgestone Battlax Racing
- Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 16mm
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 238 pounds
2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Price: $11,299
2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Photo Gallery