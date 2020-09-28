2021 Husqvarna FS 450 First Look (8 Fast Facts for Supermoto Racing)

The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 will hit the supermoto tracks with a few significant updates over last year’s model, with the Austrian brand focusing on suspension. The basic motorcycle is based on the Husqvarna motocross racer, with notable changes for supermoto competition. Let the fast facts begin!

The WP Xact fork has been upgraded. There is new mid-valve damping inside the inverted 48mm fork. According to Husqvarna, that smooths out fork action.

There are new linkage seals for the shock linkage. Like the fork mod, this upgrade has the goal of smoothing out the suspension action.

The front axle is now 22mm, which reduces unsprung weight. Less unsprung weight is a plus for suspension operation.

With the front suspension updates and new linkage seals, the WP Xact shock gets new settings to match. Husqvarna tells us the new shock settings were made to increase traction.

Handling on the 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 will be marginally quicker due to a quarter-inch reduction in the wheelbase.

There’s a new seat cover. A Husqvarna spokesman says that the new seat cover has a texture that improves control and comfort.

All the cool parts that you find on a Husqvarna supermoto racing motorcycle are still there. The FS 450 has Alpina wheels with Bridgestone slicks (including a 16.5-inch front rim), Brembo braking calipers, carbon-fiber/polyamide rear subframe, and a ProTaper handlebar, plus a 63-horsepower SOHC powerplant with two engine maps, launch control, traction control, a Pankl five-speed transmission, with a Suter slipper clutch.

The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 hits the dealer showrooms in October with an MSPR of $11,299. The color is the traditional mixture of white, blue, and yellow.

Photography by H. Mitterbauer

2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 450cc

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm

Maximum power: 63 horsepower

Compression ratio: 12.75:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Starting: Electric w/ Li-Ion 2.0 ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps

Transmission: Pankl 5-speed

Clutch: Suter slipper clutch w/ Magura hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle, chromoly steel w/ composite carbon-fiber/polyamide subframe

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: ProTaper 28-22mm diameter w/ ODI grips

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.2 inches

Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 10.5 inches

Wheels: Alpina

Front tire: 125/60 x 16.5; Bridgestone Battlax Supermoto

Rear tire: 165/65 x 17; Bridgestone Battlax Racing

Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 16mm

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 238 pounds

2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Price: $11,299

2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Photo Gallery