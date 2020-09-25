2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: 3 Big-Inch Baggers

There are three baggers in the 2021 Indian Chieftain lineup, with just a few changes to the motorcycles this year. There are new colors, along with some infotainment enhancements on the premium Chieftains.

The Chieftain Dark Horse and Chieftain Limited remain the standard models. They include upgraded features such as remote-locking saddlebags, tire pressure monitoring, highway bars, full LED lighting, and Ride Command for the 7-inch TFT screen. Ride Command is optional for the standard Chieftain’s TFT screen.

As before, the standard Chieftain is powered by the Thunderstroke 111 motor, with the Chieftain Dark Horse and Limited getting the big-bore Thunderstroke 116. The Chieftain gets by with air cooling, with oil cooling added to the mix for the Dark Horse and Limited.

Most of the changes involve options, including the availability of the ClimaCommand seat, which features heating and cooling functions. If you have the Ride Command system, the seat can be controlled from the 7-inch TFT screen. Also, any Chieftain with Ride Command now has Apple CarPlay standard.

Pathfinder Adaptive headlight and Pathfinder S driving lights, both using LEDs, are available for those who ride at night, or want increased daylight visibility. The Adaptive system features cornering-aware lighting.

2021 Indian Chieftain Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Thunderstroke 111 49-degree V-twin

Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449” (101 x 113mm)

Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

Front tire: 130/60 x 19

Rear tire: 180/60 x 16

Front brakes: Floating 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Floating 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallon

Curb weight: N/A

Color: Thunder Black

2021 Indian Chieftain Price: $21,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse and Limited Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin

Displacement: 115ci (1890cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)

Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke Contrast Cut cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

Front tire: 130/60 x 19

Rear tire: 180/60 x 16

Front brakes: Floating 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Floating 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallon

Curb weight: N/A

COLORS and PRICES

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Thunder Black Smoke, $27,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Ruby Smoke, $28,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Titanium Smoke, $28,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Limited: Thunder Black Pearl: $27,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Limited: Radar Blue: $28,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup Photo Gallery