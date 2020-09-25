Friday, September 25, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: 3 Big-Inch Baggers

2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: 3 Big-Inch Baggers

There are three baggers in the 2021 Indian Chieftain lineup, with just a few changes to the motorcycles this year. There are new colors, along with some infotainment enhancements on the premium Chieftains.

The Chieftain Dark Horse and Chieftain Limited remain the standard models. They include upgraded features such as remote-locking saddlebags, tire pressure monitoring, highway bars, full LED lighting, and Ride Command for the 7-inch TFT screen. Ride Command is optional for the standard Chieftain’s TFT screen.

2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: MSRP and Price

As before, the standard Chieftain is powered by the Thunderstroke 111 motor, with the Chieftain Dark Horse and Limited getting the big-bore Thunderstroke 116. The Chieftain gets by with air cooling, with oil cooling added to the mix for the Dark Horse and Limited.

Most of the changes involve options, including the availability of the ClimaCommand seat, which features heating and cooling functions. If you have the Ride Command system, the seat can be controlled from the 7-inch TFT screen. Also, any Chieftain with Ride Command now has Apple CarPlay standard.

2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: Specs and For Sale

Pathfinder Adaptive headlight and Pathfinder S driving lights, both using LEDs, are available for those who ride at night, or want increased daylight visibility. The Adaptive system features cornering-aware lighting.

2021 Indian Chieftain Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: Thunderstroke 111 49-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449” (101 x 113mm)
  • Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: Floating 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: Floating 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.9 inches
  • Seat height: 25.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallon
  • Curb weight: N/A
  • Color: Thunder Black

2021 Indian Chieftain Price: $21,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse and Limited Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 115ci (1890cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1
  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: 10-spoke Contrast Cut cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: Floating 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: Floating 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.9 inches
  • Seat height: 25.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallon
  • Curb weight: N/A

COLORS and PRICES

  • 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Thunder Black Smoke, $27,999 MSRP
  • 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Ruby Smoke, $28,749 MSRP
  • 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Titanium Smoke, $28,749 MSRP
  • 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited: Thunder Black Pearl: $27,999 MSRP
  • 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited: Radar Blue: $28,749 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 GasGas Trial Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts: 3 TXT Racing Models)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 GasGas Trial Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts: 3 TXT Racing Models)

Don Williams -
0
The first GasGas motorcycles of the Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto era have arrived. Those who were expecting wholesale redesigns of the line...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: This Will All Pass [Thoughts on Simic and Motorcycles]

Ron Lieback -
0
There is a menace in the air Of tragedies in the making. These lines are from "Late September," written by the American minimalist poet Charles Simic....
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Racing Classic Motorcycles: First You Have to Finish by Andy Reynolds [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
Author Andy Reynolds’ new book, Racing Classic Motorcycles: First You Have to Finish, is about a man livin’ the classic motorcycle racing dream—with some...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2021 BMW R 18 Test: City and Country Life with the Big Boxer

Don Williams -
0
Let's say we hop into Mr. Peabody's WABAC Machine and set the date for October 1936 and Berlin as a location. With us, we...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Urban Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
In the on-going debate over how much protection is enough, the correct answer for each of us comes from within. Some riders would never...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Langen Two Stroke First Look: Street-Legal V-Twin!

Don Williams -
0
If you thought we’d never see another street-legal two-stroke sportbike, you’re not alone. There hasn’t been a full-size two-stroke motorcycle for the street in...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: 3 Big-Inch Baggers

Don Williams -
0
There are three baggers in the 2021 Indian Chieftain lineup, with just a few changes to the motorcycles this year. There are new colors,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 GasGas Trial Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts: 3 TXT Racing Models)

Don Williams -
0
The first GasGas motorcycles of the Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto era have arrived. Those who were expecting wholesale redesigns of the line...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: This Will All Pass [Thoughts on Simic and Motorcycles]

Ron Lieback -
0
There is a menace in the air Of tragedies in the making. These lines are from "Late September," written by the American minimalist poet Charles Simic....
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Racing Classic Motorcycles: First You Have to Finish by Andy Reynolds [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
Author Andy Reynolds’ new book, Racing Classic Motorcycles: First You Have to Finish, is about a man livin’ the classic motorcycle racing dream—with some...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2021 BMW R 18 Test: City and Country Life with the Big Boxer

Don Williams -
0
Let's say we hop into Mr. Peabody's WABAC Machine and set the date for October 1936 and Berlin as a location. With us, we...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Urban Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
In the on-going debate over how much protection is enough, the correct answer for each of us comes from within. Some riders would never...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling