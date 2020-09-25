2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup First Look: 3 Big-Inch Baggers

There are three baggers in the 2021 Indian Chieftain lineup, with just a few changes to the motorcycles this year. There are new colors, along with some infotainment enhancements on the premium Chieftains.
The Chieftain Dark Horse and Chieftain Limited remain the standard models. They include upgraded features such as remote-locking saddlebags, tire pressure monitoring, highway bars, full LED lighting, and Ride Command for the 7-inch TFT screen. Ride Command is optional for the standard Chieftain’s TFT screen.
As before, the standard Chieftain is powered by the Thunderstroke 111 motor, with the Chieftain Dark Horse and Limited getting the big-bore Thunderstroke 116. The Chieftain gets by with air cooling, with oil cooling added to the mix for the Dark Horse and Limited.
Most of the changes involve options, including the availability of the ClimaCommand seat, which features heating and cooling functions. If you have the Ride Command system, the seat can be controlled from the 7-inch TFT screen. Also, any Chieftain with Ride Command now has Apple CarPlay standard.
Pathfinder Adaptive headlight and Pathfinder S driving lights, both using LEDs, are available for those who ride at night, or want increased daylight visibility. The Adaptive system features cornering-aware lighting.
2021 Indian Chieftain Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: Thunderstroke 111 49-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449” (101 x 113mm)
- Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 152-tooth belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: Floating 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: Floating 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallon
- Curb weight: N/A
- Color: Thunder Black
2021 Indian Chieftain Price: $21,999 MSRP
2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse and Limited Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 115ci (1890cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
- Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.0:1
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 152-tooth belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke Contrast Cut cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: Floating 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: Floating 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallon
- Curb weight: N/A
COLORS and PRICES
- 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Thunder Black Smoke, $27,999 MSRP
- 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Ruby Smoke, $28,749 MSRP
- 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Titanium Smoke, $28,749 MSRP
- 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited: Thunder Black Pearl: $27,999 MSRP
- 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited: Radar Blue: $28,749 MSRP
2021 Indian Chieftain Lineup Photo Gallery